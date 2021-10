This story was published as part of our Climate Week NYC coverage. about Climate Week, read our other stories, and check out our upcoming events. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said that we must keep global warming to 1.5˚C to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Research indicates that we can’t achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 2°C by 2100—let alone 1.5°C—through changes in the energy, industrial and transportation sectors alone. The four pathways the IPCC presented that could hold warming to 1.5°C all depend on removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but technological solutions, such as direct air capture, are still relatively expensive or have not yet been tried on a commercial scale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO