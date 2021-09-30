CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Sylvia Faye Lassiter Woody

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA — Surrounded by her children Sylvia Faye Lassiter Woody breathed her first breath in heaven at the age of 84 on September 1, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1937 to the late Blake and Alma Lassiter. Sylvia is survived by her two sons Thomas Blake Woody (wife Dannelle) and Kelly Don (friend Vicki), her beloved grandchildren Hannah Woody (fiance’ Kenny), Tyler Woody (wife Cinnamon) and Brock Woody. Sylvia is also survived by her sisters Ruth Lassiter Stewart and Shirley Lassiter Huffman and sister in-law Jayne Woody along with many nieces and nephews. She was joyfully reunited at heaven’s gate with her parents, her daughter Joanie Woody Schoening, her husband of 57 years Larry Woody and her siblings Max Lassiter, Linda Lassiter Waddell and Sue Lassiter Wood.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Victoria, TX
Basketball
City
Tyler, TX
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy