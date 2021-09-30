VICTORIA — Surrounded by her children Sylvia Faye Lassiter Woody breathed her first breath in heaven at the age of 84 on September 1, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1937 to the late Blake and Alma Lassiter. Sylvia is survived by her two sons Thomas Blake Woody (wife Dannelle) and Kelly Don (friend Vicki), her beloved grandchildren Hannah Woody (fiance’ Kenny), Tyler Woody (wife Cinnamon) and Brock Woody. Sylvia is also survived by her sisters Ruth Lassiter Stewart and Shirley Lassiter Huffman and sister in-law Jayne Woody along with many nieces and nephews. She was joyfully reunited at heaven’s gate with her parents, her daughter Joanie Woody Schoening, her husband of 57 years Larry Woody and her siblings Max Lassiter, Linda Lassiter Waddell and Sue Lassiter Wood.