As Democrats Bicker Over Massive Spending Plan, Here’s What’s at Stake for Medicaid

By Phil Galewitz, Kaiser Health News
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Hours after the Supreme Court in 2012 narrowly upheld the Affordable Care Act but rejected making Medicaid expansion mandatory for states, Obama administration officials laughed when asked whether that would pose a problem. In a White House briefing, top advisers to President Barack Obama told reporters states would be foolish...

