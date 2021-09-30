CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's Climate Plan, Part Of The Budget Package, Is Stalled In Congress

 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Environmentalists are optimistic a $150 billion plan to make the electricity grid more climate friendly will pass in Congress. Some utility companies say the cleaner energy goals are too aggressive. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. President Biden wants his climate plan to be...

Florida Phoenix

U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. senators of both parties at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals, largely in Southwestern states. Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she objected to the House proposal […] The post U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plans by traveling outside Washington and courting Democrats who have complained they felt left out of the process.With his agenda in jeopardy on Capitol Hill, Biden on Tuesday will visit the Michigan district of a moderate Democratic lawmaker who has urged him to promote his proposals more aggressively to the public. Back in Washington, negotiations continue on a pair of bills to boost spending on safety net, health and environmental programs and infrastructure projects.While there is cautious optimism about recent progress, no deal had been struck to...
WLNS

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president’s surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous […]
Fairfield Sun Times

Stalling Biden's Infrastructure Plan: House GOP's Pyrrhic Victory?

At the beginning of the last week, House Democrats had concrete plans only to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework (BIF), a narrowly crafted bill living up to its nickname — it mainly funds bridges, roads and airports, as well as greater broadband Internet access in rural areas. Most...
capradio.org

What Biden plans to do differently when it comes to trade with China

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Ambassador Katherine Tai, who serves as the U.S. Trade Representative, about the Biden administration's trade policy with regards to China. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. America has been on the wrong path when it comes to its trade...
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
Nevada Current

National, local groups push Congress to keep housing in social spending bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The social spending legislation Democrats in Congress are trying to pass includes substantial investment to address the nation’s housing crisis – assuming it doesn’t get cut out of the final package. Local and national groups are concerned the proposed infusion of more than $300 billion into creating and preserving affordable housing could be on the […] The post National, local groups push Congress to keep housing in social spending bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
FOXBusiness

Stocks mixed as Biden's economic agenda stalls, Tesla pops

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Monday as President Biden’s economic agenda stalled and investors awaited the latest news on embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.04% and 0.5%, respectively.
WALB 10

Biden's agenda deadlocked in Congress

A couple who met the day before the mass shooting and survived it together is now married and has a child. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling after Senate Republicans voted twice last week to default. National. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An...
Rebel Yell

Hold on to the fight for Biden’s investment packages |

Washington (AP) – In the struggle of the American Democrats for the big investments planned by President Joe Biden for the country, a longer game is emerging. Those involved have indicated that negotiations could drag on for weeks. Biden expressed his frustration on Saturday at the stalemate between the various...
