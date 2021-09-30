CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Few NBA Players Aren't Ready To Take The (COVID-19) Shot

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has returned and back with it are COVID-19 worries. For a third season the association is navigating operating games while trying to avoid spreading the coronavirus. This time around they have a new move: Vaccines — but not all players say they're ready to take them. The vast majority of players in the league are vaccinated, but some high-profile athletes have said they won't disclose if they're vaccinated or not.

