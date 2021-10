Revised Harpers Slough closure ... The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge’s previous version of the Refuge’s Closed Area Evaluation released in June of this year had the McGregor District Harpers Slough Closed Area(outlined in yellow above) identified as a No Motor Area during the period coinciding with the voluntary avoidance period (October 15 to the end of the Iowa duck hunting season). As a result of feedback from Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and others who identified impacts on commercial fishing operations, the No Motor Area designation has been modified and the Harpers Slough Closed Area will now be divided into a northern and southern area where the southern portion of the area (outlined in red above) will be limited to no motors during the voluntary avoidance area time period of October 15 until the end of the state duck season in mid-December, and the northern portion of the closed area will remain as a voluntary avoidance area. Image courtesy of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

