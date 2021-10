(CBS4)– For a second day in a row, top military leaders were grilled by lawmakers over the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. It was the House committee’s turn Wednesday, and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow was among the lawmakers taking part.(credit: CBS) “We should’ve been having these discussions and asking these questions many years ago,” Crow, who sits on the House Intelligence and Armed Services Committee, said. “I was fighting this war in 2004 and 2005 in the mountains of Afghanistan. I often thought to myself, ‘Why aren’t we having this debate? Why aren’t we having these hard discussions?’” Just about a...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO