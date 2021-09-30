CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examining Where Police Reform Efforts Stand In Chicago, New York And Seattle

 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. A year after historic protests calling for police reform, communities across the country have grappled with what that reform should look like amid rising violence and funding questions. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Negotiations in Congress to reform policing in the U.S. collapsed...

The Conversation U.S.

Federal police reform talks has failed – but local efforts stand a better chance of success

Bipartisan talks over police reform ended with no agreement on Sept. 22, 2021, with House Democrats and Republicans blaming each other for the lack of progress. It isn’t the first time that reform at a federal level has been attempted – nor the first time it has stalled. The sticking points this time appear to be centered around proposed changes to use-of-force procedures and plans to strip officers of qualified immunity, which shields them from being sued. As scholars of criminal justice – one a former police officer of 10 years – we were not surprised by the collapse of bipartisan talks. Policing...
MinnPost

Brooklyn Center introduces police reforms with new ‘citation and release’ policy

Tim Harlow writes in the Star Tribune: “Brooklyn Center on Tuesday took its first step in reforming public safety by instructing police officers to release offenders they cite for low-level crimes and take them into custody only when the law requires them to do so. Under the new Citation and Release policy, officers can issue a citation for misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses then let the person go. The policy also requires officers to attempt to de-escalate situations and try alternatives to avoid taking people into custody, and to document in writing all efforts taken before placing a person under arrest.”
districtchronicles.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: Did the Show Back Down on Police Reform Promises?

The assassination of George Floyd exposed numerous racial injustices in the United States and, in some ways, the entire world. In the aftermath of the recent civil unrest, the entertainment industry, particularly police procedural shows, has not fared well, especially in 2020. This brings us to Chicago P.D. As a...
NY1

Where New York stands on climate resiliency

The summer storms in New York City showed how the five boroughs could be impacted by extreme weather in the future. While city officials want to learn how to better adapt, some question whether the efforts are enough. Pat Kiernan speaks with NY1 Digital Reporter Ari Ephraim Feldman about resiliency efforts in the face of climate change.
capitolhillseattle.com

As state effort at legalization grows, Seattle asks police to deprioritize ‘magic mushrooms’

The Seattle City Council Monday approved a resolution asking Seattle Police to not enforce laws against drugs like magic mushrooms. The resolution from Councilmember Andrew Lewis directs SPD to deprioritize arrests related to drugs including psilocybin despite federal restrictions on the mind-altering substances. In 2020, Oregon became the first state...
KING-5

Seattle and New York's skylines have this architect in common

Did you know that the Pacific Science Center was designed by the same architect as the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York?. Minoru Yamasaki is America’s most famous forgotten architect who designed several of Seattle’s own buildings including Rainier Tower and the IBM Building. His designs are often described as calming, elegant, and lively.
Rebel Yell

FBI searches by the New York Police Union

(New York) U.S. federal police on Tuesday raided the offices of a New York police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, and the home of their flamboyant president, who had often come into conflict with city leaders because of his inflammatory tweets and tough tactics. Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at...
washingtonnewsday.com

The new police reform laws in California include a decertification process for “bad cops.”

The new police reform laws in California include a decertification process for “bad cops.”. On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of police reform laws into law, including one that establishes a mechanism for officers to be decertified if they use excessive force or engage in other “severe misconduct” infractions.
NBC Sports

New York commits $650,000 to consulting firms for Bills stadium effort

When figuring out how to pay for a $1.4 billion football stadium, everything else is expensive, too. Via Tom Precious of the Buffalo News, New York has retained two firms to assist with the process, with a total expected expenditure of $650,000. Both firms are based in Los Angeles. O’Melveny...
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
