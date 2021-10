It’s hard to believe 20 years have passed since that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. (It feels much more recent.) We will never forget our loved ones and friends we lost, all our heroes, religious clergies that day and following, plus military campaigns who assembled to save lives, even sacrificing their own selves to do so. Then, there was a multitude of innocents flying in planes in major fear, never to see their loved ones again, as “devils from hell” took total control of them toward their destruction. Many more innocents screamed in the towers of New York and outside, and also at the Pentagon as to the terrors that were happening, which many could not escape (some jumped to their deaths from the towers!).

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO