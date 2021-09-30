Holden Laurence Releases 'Cathartic' New EP

Jordana Talsky is a singer-songwriter and vocal looper who fuses multi-genre influences into her own sound. She accompanies herself by voice with a Roland Boss RC505 loop station. Her ethos is to incorporate digital means into live performance in an organic way, and with the loop machine, she creates a choir on the spot with no pre-recorded parts. Jordana weaves unique interpretations of covers with original material. Her vocal loop song, "RUN", was a judge's pick for finalist in 2018 CBC Searchlight Contest (Canada). Other accolades include finalist placements in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, Julian Award for Emerging Canadian Artists and Toronto Independent Music Awards. She has toured across Canada, Europe, and in 2019 was featured as an emerging artist at Summerfest, the world's largest music festival in Milwaukee as part of her first U.S. tour. Jordana has enjoyed widespread worldwide airplay of her earlier releases "Neither of Either" and "Standard Deviation".

