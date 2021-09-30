CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, worst month since March 2020

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Courier News
 5 days ago

Stocks on Wall Street fell broadly Thursday, closing out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 ended the month 4.8% lower, its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020, when the viral outbreak rattled markets as it wreaked havoc with the global economy.

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Courier News

Stocks rise on Wall Street, led by tech, banks; oil near $79

Technology companies and banks led stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the market's losses from a broad sell-off a day earlier. The rally, which lost some momentum in the final hour of trading, left the S&P 500 1.1% higher. About 73% of the companies in the benchmark index rose.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#S P 500
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. wallows as S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since pandemic outbreak

On Thursday, all three key indices of Wall St. had wrapped up the session sharply lower with trade-sensitive Dow leading the tally of declines, while Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 had posted the worst monthly percentage decline since the onset of pandemic outbreak, winding up a turbulent month alongside quarter consistently being harrowed by lingering concerns related to a rapid rise in delta cases, inflation worries, US Fed’s decision to resume taper-talks alongside a ratting battle over budgetary policy in the Capitol Hill.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

S&P 500 Fell To Previous Low: When In Doubt Get Out!

The S&P 500 index fell very close to its recent local low yesterday. Will the market break below the 4,300 level? It may fluctuate for some time. The S&P 500 index retraced almost all of its recent advance yesterday, as it extended its short-term downtrend. The index fell 1.2% compared to its closing price on Wednesday, and it got back closer to the 4,300 price level. In the previous week, the market fell to the lowest level since July 20, as it reached the local low of 4,305.91. The S&P 500 was 239.9 points, or 5.28%, below the Sept. 2 record high of 4,545.85. And yesterday’s daily low was at 4,306.24. This morning, the market is expected to open 0.3-0.4% higher and we may see a short-term consolidation.
STOCKS
DailyFx

SPX (S&P 500) Confirms the Largest Monthly Sell-off Since March 2020

In aggregate, the S&P 500 turns lower in September. Tech stocks (FANG) valuations drop as hurdle rates (US10Y) rise. The S&P 500 Index traded in line with expectations for the month of September as the stock index closed 4.76% lower. There have been a number of recent headwinds for US large cap stocks: systemic risk via Evergrande, the debt ceiling, rising treasury yields and increasing support from global central bankers to reign in stimulus measures; but historically, September tends to witness a sell-off regardless of the specifics.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin begins October on front foot after worst month since May

Investing.com – Bitcoin began October on the front foot after a decline of 7% in September saw the world’s largest cryptocurrency have its worst month since May. In fact, it was the third-worst month for Bitcoin in 18 months. However, Bitcoin has shrugged off those losses on Friday, rising over...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
STOCKS
investing.com

Rate Surge Sends Stocks Tumbling On Worst Day Since March

The interest rate surge sent stocks tumbling in the worst day since March. The ongoing “debt ceiling debate,” the specter of a government shutdown, and potential of a “technical default,” sent interest rates higher as bond traders positioned for the worse. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that the debt limit must be raised or suspended by Oct. 18.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

S&P 500 on track for worst day in four months

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for their worst day in four months on Tuesday, hit by weak consumer confidence data and surging Treasury yields. Below are investor comments about the selloff, which saw the Nasdaq down 2.5% in early afternoon trading as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest since June.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids 570-points and snaps 4-day win streak and Nasdaq notches worst day since March 18

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Tuesday, along with the rest of the market, which faced a fresh drop in September, putting the blue-chip index on track to nearly erase its entire gains over the past three months and deliver the worst monthly decline since October. For the Nasdaq Composite Index , it was the worst session since March 18 on a percentage basis, down 2.8% to end 14,546, on a preliminary basis. The Dow closed 1.6% lower to reach 34,300, and is up less than 0.1% for the quarter, while the S&P 500 index declined 2%...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Stocks slide; S&P 500 on track for biggest loss since May

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since May. The S&P 500 fell 1.7% as of 12:17 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 480 points, or 1.4%, to 34,388 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.3%. The...
STOCKS
Fortune

Markets slide again as S&P dips to its worst day since May

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. stocks stumbled again on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 2% in its worst day of trading since May. The S&P closed at 4,352.63, the latest in a series of days this...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy