Menopausal women treated with hormone replacement therapy would not have to pay for their prescriptions under a proposed law. HRT is available on prescription in England for £9.35 a time but Labour MP Carolyn Harris is hoping to abolish the charges, The Sunday Times reported. Ms Harris said that she had enough support for a private member’s bill to change legislation. The bill will receive its second reading this month. NHS prescriptions for HRT are already free in Scotland and Wales and the therapy is used to top up levels of womens’ oestrogen and progesterone hormones during menopause.Many of the...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO