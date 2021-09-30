CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares skid after S&P 500 logs 1st monthly drop of '21

By ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer
 5 days ago
Asian markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. Tokyo skidded 2% and Australia’s benchmark sank 2.3%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for holidays. The S&P 500 ended September down 4.8%, its first monthly drop since January...

