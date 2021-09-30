CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Random Decision Wheel #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis customizable Random Decision Wheel makes uses an empty filament spool to create a dramatic tool for selecting random options – think of the big vertical wheel from the game show The Price Is Right, fused with a Magic 8 Ball and powered by recycling. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4900318.

blog.adafruit.com

Stop Using STL Files! Use 3MF instead via @prodesignonline #3DPrinting

Kevin Kennedy of Product Design Online shared on YouTube an interesting take on why folks should stop using STL files and instead use the new 3MF file format. I’m pretty convinced and have started exporting my models as 3MF. The first 3D model I’m contributing is the Adafruit LED Glasses IS31FL3741 added to our parts repo on GitHub. I’ll still be exporting STL as it’s still widely used but hopefully we can start phasing it out in favor of the new format. Let me know on Twitter what you folks think! Happy Slicing =]
Adafruit Neotrellis M4 Mainboard 8×8 case #3DThursday #3DPrinting

It is of course possible to make a 8×8 matrix using 4 4×4 Neotrellis keypads, but then you still need a CPU to control it. But also the M4 (8×4) can be extended with 2 addiditional 4×4 keypads to create a 8×8 matrix, so you don’t need an additional CPU anymore. This makes soldering and case easier. Here you can find a case, soldering instructions and a link to the software library to control it.
New Guide! 3D Printed Frames for LED Glasses #3DPrinting

3D print a frame for Adafruit LED Glasses IS31FL3741. Use any Adafruit Feather compatible board to control the LED Glasses. The Feather is secured to the arm with M2.5 x 6mm screws and hex nuts. The two arms are secured to the frame with M2.5 x 14mm long machine screws and hex nuts. The frame is secured to the LED glasses PCB with M3 x 6mm long screws and hex nuts. The Feather connects to the LED glasses using a 50mm STEMMA QT cable.
#3d Printing#3d Cad#Chat#Adafruit
Dewalt Drill Bit Set Depth Stop Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I thought the original design was really clever, but I felt like using a cheap, proper depth stop set off Amazon instead. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Servo Easing @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Use this simple technique to ease the motion of your servo motors and avoid sudden, jerky halting!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Custom HID Devices in CircuitPython @circuitpython

Make your own HID devices in CircuitPython! This new guide gives examples of how to define and code more unusual HID devices, such as gamepads, radial controllers (like the Microsoft Surface Dial), and N-key rollover (NKRO) keyboards. You’ll learn about HID report descriptors, which tell the host computer about the buttons, knobs, joysticks, and other controls on HID devices.
Kate Gleason @mfgday #MFGDay21

While still in her 20s, she strengthened her father’s business by becoming one of the first American manufacturers to expand to Europe. Today, international sales are a strong component of the company’s business. After two younger brothers joined the family business, their older sister left and undertook a range of activities that put her in the world of finance and also left a mark on the development of her Rochester home town.
Raspberry Pi Printer Setup #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Learn how to set up a printer and print at the press of a button in this guide from Raspberry Pi Tutorials:. In this tutorial, we first install the software to be able to print something from the Raspberry Pi and do the configuration. Then we build an “instant camera” by taking a picture at the push of a button and sending it to the printer immediately.
No Deep Dive w/Scott this week @tannewt

Scott is taking a break and long weekend. Foamyguy will be streaming Friday at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern on his channel. Don’t forget you can always watch past episodes here. Interested in a particular topic? Check out the notes documents here for links into the videos. Here is last...
Digital Inputs with Adafruit IO WipperSnapper

WipperSnapper is an interface for Adafruit IO, Adafruit's incredibly easy-to-use IoT platform, designed to turn any WiFi-capable board into an IoT device without programming a single line of code. Simply load the WipperSnapper firmware onto your board, add credentials, and plug it into power. Your board will automatically register itself...
New Gift Guide: Halloween #ElectronicHalloween

Halloween is just around the corner, which means you’re probably thinking about what to treat yourself with. It can be tricky picking out the right gift so we thought we’d do our best to sweeten up your spooky season!. For those of you who don’t know what your mad scientist...
No-Code IoT Door Alarm with WipperSnapper

Always know if your door is open or closed with Adafruit IO WipperSnapper. Always running around and forgetting whether or not you shut your door? Connect your Adafruit Huzzah32 board to the internet so you can always know if you left the door open!. In this project, you'll wire up...
Adam Savage’s One Day Builds: Hasbro Mandalorian Helmet Repaint! #SciFiSunday

Rad new video from Adam Savage’s Tested. Adam shows you how to take Hasbro’s The Black Series Mandalorian helmet and make it look more like the prop used on the show. As Adam and Norm experiment with the paint process, they run into unexpected results that make the helmet look amazing. Using some standard clear coat spray spray paint, airbrushed floor wax, and a weathering pass of Archive-X acrylic, you can transform the off-the-shelf helmet into a cosplay-worthy piece with just the right amount of shine and grime!
A beautiful kitchen timer using an LED Matrix display #Arduino @grapefrukt @hackaday

Martin Jonasson has built a rather beautiful and unique kitchen timer. The summer of 2021 I finally got fed up with my crappy Ikea kitchen timer and decided to build my own. Put together on a piece of perfboard, the handwired circuit also includes an Adafruit PowerBoost 500 Charger, a 3.7 V 2500 mAh LiPo battery, a IS31FL3731 Charlieplexed PWM LED driver, and a piezo buzzer. The top of the rotary encoder has been capped off with a sold metal knob, which combined with the enclosure made of stacked laser cut 3 mm acrylic sheets, really gives the device a very sleek and classy look.
OCT 31 = DEC 25 — What even IS “octal?”

The “OCT” button on some calculators…is that a Halloween thing? Picture if you will: a strange parallel universe where bytes aren’t 8 bits…maybe they’re 6, or 9, or 12 bits, and even varied among systems. But it’s not fiction…at one time, that’s really how it worked!. Stop breadboarding and soldering...
