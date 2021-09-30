CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What would you like to see happen with the Rodman Reservoir?', agency asks public

Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state agency is seeking public input on the future of the Rodman Reservoir and the dam that has blocked the St. Johns River’s largest tributary for half a century. “What would you like to see happen with the Rodman Reservoir and Kirkpatrick Dam moving forward?” asks a survey the St. Johns River Water Management District posted online last week, renewing an old debate over whether to remove the dam southwest of Palatka that blocks the Ocklawaha River.

