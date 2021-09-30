'What would you like to see happen with the Rodman Reservoir?', agency asks public

A state agency is seeking public input on the future of the Rodman Reservoir and the dam that has blocked the St. Johns River’s largest tributary for half a century. “What would you like to see happen with the Rodman Reservoir and Kirkpatrick Dam moving forward?” asks a survey the St. Johns River Water Management District posted online last week, renewing an old debate over whether to remove the dam southwest of Palatka that blocks the Ocklawaha River.