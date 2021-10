Mixon rushed 18 times for 90 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh. Mixon has 73 touches through three weeks and is racking up plenty of yardage as one of the league's few three-down running backs. All three of Cincinnati's touchdowns in this one were caught by wide receivers, as Mixon's lone trip to the end zone through three weeks came back in Week 1. He'll have a nice opportunity to end his touchdown drought at two games in Week 4, as the 0-3 Jaguars will be in town for Thursday Night Football.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO