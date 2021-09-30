CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Staying warm before weekend rain

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a sunny and unseasonably warm start to October on Friday, but rain is set to return over the weekend. High pressure has begun to move east of the region, but it will stay close enough to keep our weather pleasant tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night, with just a few high clouds from time to time. On top of that, temperatures will remain a bit milder than the last few nights, with lows only dipping to the mid 50s. South-southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Storms tonight lead into a showery Tuesday

After a Summer-like Monday, we're on the lookout for Summer-like storms overnight!. After a brief window of clearing skies on Monday evening, clouds will fill back in after 8:00 PM as a potent low pressure system approaches from the southwest. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible west of the Tri-Cities as early as 10:00 PM, with more widespread storms expected across Mid-Michigan after midnight. Torrential downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any of the overnight storms, but an isolated storm or two could become severe.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Storm Watch: Strong storms possible later Monday

(WLUK) -- Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong with the main threat being damaging wind. The high reaches 71. Make sure to download the FOX 11 Weather App. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with an...
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Monday Morning: Mostly dry and warm week before a cold front arrives this weekend

Today: A ridge of high pressure still dominates our region, but weakens temporarily today. A disturbance in Oklahoma will move towards the Great Lakes today. An attached cold front will sweep into northern Louisiana but will miss us entirely. Despite this, its close proximity to us will lead to increasing passing clouds this afternoon and one or two showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with the better chances to the north and west of Baton Rouge. Highs remain in the upper-80s. Overnight will see partly cloudy skies with lows near 71 degrees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM

First Warn 5: Monday morning, Oct. 11

Out the door this morning, we're under mostly clear skies with no major trouble for the morning commute. Despite the clear skies, temperatures are well above average this morning with the middle and upper 60s thanks to a southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Warm temperatures and a chance of rain stick around until the weekend

Above-normal temperatures and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around through Friday. A strong cold front could bring some of the coolest air of the season so far this weekend and early next week. Monday has been a rather quiet day of weather around the ArkLaTex with...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Storms tonight lead into a showery Tuesday

After a Summer-like Monday, we're on the lookout for Summer-like storms overnight!. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread overnight as a potent low pressure system tracks toward the state. Torrential downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any of the overnight storms, but an isolated storm or two could become severe.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Strong to severe storms possible Monday

A strong storm system will pass through the Heart of Illinois for the start of the work week, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Clouds continue to build early this morning ahead of our next rainmaker. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible starting during the late morning drive as a storm system moves in from the southwest. We'll see two main rounds of rain and storms throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Storms tonight lead into a showery Tuesday

After a Summer-like Monday, we're on the lookout for Summer-like storms overnight!. Showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread overnight as a potent low pressure system tracks toward the state. Torrential downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any of the overnight storms, but an isolated storm or two could become severe.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: First Big Blast Of Snow This Season

Our Colorado mountains have had a little snow this fall, but the first big shot of snow has yet to arrive. That will change very quickly as an area of low pressure and cold front are set to move through quickly. The front is already moving through, kicking up quite a bit of wind. The low will move through on Tuesday, bringing the snow with it. Heavy snow will start after midnight in southwestern Colorado and spread through the night to the northwest. We expect snow on and off through Tuesday in the mountains. Add in some very strong wind, travel...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Storms Monday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are approaching the area. Monday starts off mild and dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. Storms chances increase by the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could turn severe with hail and wind. By the middle of the day, temps touch near 80 as thunderstorms develop. Coverage increases from southwest to northeast. The window for severe storms is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The main event arrives by late afternoon/early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat. Tornado risk is low but not zero. Storms should clear out before 10 p.m. Tuesday will be breezy and not as warm. The rest of the week brings mild temperatures and rain mid-week.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy