Staying warm before weekend rain

Our Colorado mountains have had a little snow this fall, but the first big shot of snow has yet to arrive. That will change very quickly as an area of low pressure and cold front are set to move through quickly. The front is already moving through, kicking up quite a bit of wind. The low will move through on Tuesday, bringing the snow with it. Heavy snow will start after midnight in southwestern Colorado and spread through the night to the northwest. We expect snow on and off through Tuesday in the mountains. Add in some very strong wind, travel...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO