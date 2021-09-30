Staying warm before weekend rain
After a sunny and unseasonably warm start to October on Friday, but rain is set to return over the weekend. High pressure has begun to move east of the region, but it will stay close enough to keep our weather pleasant tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night, with just a few high clouds from time to time. On top of that, temperatures will remain a bit milder than the last few nights, with lows only dipping to the mid 50s. South-southwest winds at 5-10 mph.www.wnem.com
