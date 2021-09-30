CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time To Die: everything that has gone wrong with Bond 25

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of Bond 25 is, finally, here. The long-awaited 007 film was mired in difficulty from the start: first it went through multiple directors and – according to some reports – was in need of emergency co-writers; then, Covid arrived just weeks before its original premiere date. Eighteen months and multiple cancelled release dates later, it is finally about to hit cinemas (mitigating any further disasters). Has any previous 007 film had such a rocky gestation? Here are the ins and outs of the project’s production so far:

HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
ComicBook

James Bond: No Time To Die Premiere To Stream On Facebook

James Bond: No Time to Die will stream its world premiere on Facebook, where fans all over the world can view it. No Time To Die will hold its premiere in London, the traditional place for the James Bond franchise to kick off its latest films. According to a report from Variety, Facebook "has secured access to the live red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and will broadcast the event on both Facebook and through Oculus Venues, an experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset." That's right, No Time to Die's premiere will be giving fans the opportunity to really be a part of the occasion!
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Ignites International Box Office With $119 Million Debut

James Bond is shaking things up the international box office. “No Time to Die,” the latest 007 adventure that doubles as Daniel Craig’s final outing as the suave British spy, kicked off overseas with a mighty $119 million from 54 foreign markets. Universal Pictures, who is releasing the film internationally, notes that “No Time to Die” is the first Hollywood release in pandemic times to generate more than $100 million without China. It’s notable because China has recently cemented its place as the world’s biggest movie market while attendance in the U.S. cratered during COVID-19, and the country can be make-or-break for...
Food & Wine

James Bond Favors Bordeaux in 'No Time to Die'

James Bond famously prefers his drinks "shaken, not stirred," but in No Time to Die — the 25th installment of the movie franchise — Bond's most prominent drink is apparently "swirled." The movie debuted in U.K. theaters this week (ahead of landing in the U.S. next Friday), and the British...
mix929.com

‘No Time To Die’ for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

(Reuters) – British cinema chains will enjoy the luxury of full houses this weekend thanks to the enduring allure of the James Bond franchise, but their challenge is to make movie-going a habit again after the coronavirus pandemic. “No Time To Die”, the new Bond film, is perhaps a fitting...
Stuff.tv

Bond’s bag of tricks: the gadgets of No Time To Die

We know that Apple won’t allow screen villains to use an iPhone but James Bond, perhaps the best-known movie hero of all time, won’t be wielding one any time soon either. For most of the Daniel Craig era, the majority of Bond’s gadgets were made by Sony. Sony Pictures co-produced his first four movies, and its parent company was understandably keen to stuff in as much product placement as possible: hence Bond checking his emails on a Vaio laptop and spooling through CCTV footage recorded on the Sony-backed Blu-ray Disc. However, for Craig’s final outing No Time To Die (in cinemas today) the mobile manufacturer of choice is… Nokia.
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
classical-music.com

No Time To Die: Everything you need to know about the new James Bond soundtrack

After what feels like years, the new James Bond film is finally hitting cinemas. Covid-related cancellations and postponements have made No Time To Die feel like the most anticipated film of the decade. But will the film – and, more importantly, the music – live up to the hype?. Which...
bagogames.com

No Time To Die Review – Bond’s Subversive Farewell

For the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die is the final film of the Daniel Craig era. His saga of Bond has been more distinct from previous iterations. His portrayal did away with a handful of tired tropes and subverted the status quo elements. This latest film is...
107.3 KFFM

‘No Time to Die’ Review: Some Bonds Can Be Broken

All James Bond films begin with a cold open, but No Time to Die’s is colder than most. In a house on the edge of a frozen lake, a mysterious man wearing a parka jacket and a chalk-white mask pursues a young girl. What follows — a flurry of violence and vendettas — sets the tone for the rest of the film to follow, which brings Daniel Craig’s 15-year run as Ian Fleming’s most famous creation to a close.
Boston Globe

It’s been a while, but Bond is back in “No Time to Die”

Not even James Bond can escape a pandemic. The latest 007 picture, “No Time to Die,” had its release postponed three times. It’s finally set to arrive in theaters next week. Daniel Craig returns as Bond — and Bond himself returns to the screen for the 25th time. (There’s an...
Huntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'No Time to Die' a thrilling Bond farewell

James Bond tenures tend to end with something of a whimper rather than a bang, at least when it comes to creating any real sense of finality for either the character or the actor playing him. Agent 007 is, at this point, an eternal piece of pop culture, and so...
gamingideology.com

James Bond creator Ian Fleming has a major cameo, but not in No Time to Die

Cameos come in all shapes and sizes to celebrate famous people associated with the era or universe in which the story is set. James Bond movies have featured plenty of Easter eggs and secret nods over the years, and it’s been revealed that the creator of the famous Spy books will get his own screen time.
Escapist Magazine

No Time to Die Is About Performing James Bond

This article contains mild spoilers for No Time to Die. Performativity is part of what distinguishes the James Bond franchise from other espionage thrillers. Ian Fleming originally wrote the character as something of a lifestyle guide. Fleming’s stories were obsessed with the preparation and consumption of food, giving over a not-insignificant amount of space to what the character ate and drank on his travels. Fleming’s books were saturated with brand names, all intended to serve as markers of distinction. James Bond was a man of wealth and taste, and Fleming cultivated that characterization by having Bond present himself to the world as such.
