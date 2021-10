DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has reformed the way it lets people know what’s going on along the state’s highways. This month, CDOT unveiled a revamped website and new mobile app to give as much real-time information to drivers as possible. For the dozens of businesses that specialize in taking tourists from the airport to destinations in the mountains, the updated technology is a welcome addition. (credit: CBS) “Our dispatchers and our operations managers are monitoring the website continuously,” said Jackie Roppel, the Owner of Summit Express, a transportation company based in Silverthorne. “The road conditions and travel alerts as well...

