Services planned for local educator, county commissioner Jim Latham

Services have been scheduled for former Hunt County Commissioner and County Judge pro tem Jim Bob Latham.

Latham, 74, of Commerce, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of Sept. 26, 2021.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church Commerce, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. A private interment with Masonic ceremony will be afterward at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce.

Among his many accomplishments, Latham served as Hunt County Commissioner for Precinct 4 for 16 years.

Latham took over as the Hunt County Judge pro tem, following the sudden death of John Horn in September 2018.

He taught at Sam Houston High School in Arlington, South Grand Prairie High School, and Mesquite High School. Latham retired from Eastfield College, after teaching auto body repair and welding for 30 years.

He earned numerous awards and honors, including being named an alumni ambassador for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Literature and Languages and participated in numerous local community activities such as the Commerce Big Event and Bois d'Arc Bash.