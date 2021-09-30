CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commerce, TX

Services planned for local educator, county commissioner Jim Latham

By Herald-Banner staff report
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rVYf_0cCdFkeR00

Services have been scheduled for former Hunt County Commissioner and County Judge pro tem Jim Bob Latham.

Latham, 74, of Commerce, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of Sept. 26, 2021.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. today at First United Methodist Church Commerce, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. A private interment with Masonic ceremony will be afterward at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce.

Among his many accomplishments, Latham served as Hunt County Commissioner for Precinct 4 for 16 years.

Latham took over as the Hunt County Judge pro tem, following the sudden death of John Horn in September 2018.

He taught at Sam Houston High School in Arlington, South Grand Prairie High School, and Mesquite High School. Latham retired from Eastfield College, after teaching auto body repair and welding for 30 years.

He earned numerous awards and honors, including being named an alumni ambassador for the Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Literature and Languages and participated in numerous local community activities such as the Commerce Big Event and Bois d'Arc Bash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
Hunt County, TX
Government
City
Commerce, TX
Commerce, TX
Government
County
Hunt County, TX
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
87
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy