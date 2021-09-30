3 Things to Know Today

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Jana Sipe Berndt, local author and involved community member, will take part in a Thursday, Sept. 30 Author Talk at the Red Door Art Gallery and Museum. The event will last from 5:30-7 p.m. Berndt wrote “Finding Norm,” an honest, faith-filled story about her widowhood and future. 2. The...

www.wahpetondailynews.com

