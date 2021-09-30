CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase.

