China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

Military tensions between China and Taiwan are at their highest in four decades, the island's defence minister warned Wednesday, adding Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in 2025. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary. Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng offered his assessment after around 150 Chinese warplanes -- a record number that included nuclear-capable bombers -- made incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone starting Friday. "For the military, the current situation is the grimmest in the more than 40 years since I joined the service," Chiu told parliament.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO