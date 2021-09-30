CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handling of targeted amplicon sequencing data focusing on index hopping and demultiplexing using a nested metabarcoding approach in ecology

By Yasemin Guenay-Greunke ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7054-3380
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-throughput sequencing platforms are increasingly being used for targeted amplicon sequencing because they enable cost-effective sequencing of large sample sets. For meaningful interpretation of targeted amplicon sequencing data and comparison between studies, it is critical that bioinformatic analyses do not introduce artefacts and rely on detailed protocols to ensure that all methods are properly performed and documented. The analysis of large sample sets and the use of predefined indexes create challenges, such as adjusting the sequencing depth across samples and taking sequencing errors or index hopping into account. However, the potential biases these factors introduce to high-throughput amplicon sequencing data sets and how they may be overcome have rarely been addressed. On the example of a nested metabarcoding analysis of 1920 carabid beetle regurgitates to assess plant feeding, we investigated: (i) the variation in sequencing depth of individually tagged samples and the effect of library preparation on the data output; (ii) the influence of sequencing errors within index regions and its consequences for demultiplexing; and (iii) the effect of index hopping. Our results demonstrate that despite library quantification, large variation in read counts and sequencing depth occurred among samples and that the sequencing error rate in bioinformatic software is essential for accurate adapter/primer trimming and demultiplexing. Moreover, setting an index hopping threshold to avoid incorrect assignment of samples is highly recommended.

