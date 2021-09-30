CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of ondansetron on reducing ICU mortality in patients with acute kidney injury

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose of this study is to identify medications with potentially beneficial effects on decreasing mortality in patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) while in the intensive care unit (ICU). We used logistic regression to investigate associations between medications received and ICU mortality in patients with AKI in the MIMIC III database. Drugs associated with reduced mortality were then validated using the eICU database. Propensity score matching (PSM) was used for matching the patients’ baseline severity of illness followed by a chi-square test to calculate the significance of drug use and mortality. Finally, we examined gene expression signatures to explore the drug’s molecular mechanism on AKI. While several drugs demonstrated potential beneficial effects on reducing mortality, most were used for potentially fatal illnesses (e.g. antibiotics, cardiac medications). One exception was found, ondansetron, a drug without previously identified life-saving effects, has correlation with lower mortality among AKI patients. This association was confirmed in a subsequent analysis using the eICU database. Based on the comparison of gene expression signatures, the presumed therapeutic effect of ondansetron may be elicited through the NF-KB pathway and JAK-STAT pathway. Our findings provide real-world evidence to support clinical trials of ondansetron for treatment of AKI.

Acute neurofunctional effects of escitalopram during emotional processing in pediatric anxiety: a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders in adolescents. However, only 50% of pediatric patients with anxiety disorders respond to the first-line pharmacologic treatments—selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Thus, identifying the neurofunctional targets of SSRIs and finding pretreatment or early-treatment neurofunctional markers of SSRI treatment response in this population is clinically important. We acquired pretreatment and early-treatment (2 weeks into treatment) functional magnetic resonance imaging during a continuous processing task with emotional and neutral distractors in adolescents with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD, N = 36) randomized to 8 weeks of double-blind escitalopram or placebo. Generalized psychophysiological interaction analysis was conducted to examine the functional connectivity of the amygdala while patients viewed emotional pictures. Full-factorial analysis was used to investigate the treatment effect of escitalopram on amygdala connectivity. Correlation analyses were performed to explore whether pretreatment and early (week 2) treatment-related connectivity were associated with treatment response (improvement in anxiety) at week 8. Compared to placebo, escitalopram enhanced emotional processing speed and enhanced negative right amygdala-bilateral ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) and positive left amygdala-right angular gyrus connectivity during emotion processing. Baseline amygdala-vmPFC connectivity and escitalopram-induced increased amygdala-angular gyrus connectivity at week 2 predicted the magnitude of subsequent improvement in anxiety symptoms. These findings suggest that amygdala connectivity to hubs of the default mode network represents a target of acute SSRI treatment. Furthermore, pretreatment and early-treatment amygdala connectivity could serve as biomarkers of SSRI treatment response in adolescents with GAD. The trial registration for the study is ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02818751.
Early postoperative urinary MCP-1 as a potential biomarker predicting acute rejection in living donor kidney transplantation: a prospective cohort study

We investigated the clinical relevance of urinary cytokines/chemokines reflecting intrarenal immunologic micromilieu as prognostic markers and the optimal measurement timing after living donor kidney transplantation (LDKT). This prospective cohort study included 77 LDKT patients who were followed for ≥ 5 years. Patients were divided into control (n = 42) or acute rejection (AR, n = 35) group. Early AR was defined as AR occurring within 3 months. Serum and urine cytokines/chemokines were measured serially as follows: intraoperative, 8/24/72 h, 1 week, 3 months, and 1 year after LDKT. Intrarenal total leukocytes, T cells, and B cells were analyzed with immunohistochemistry followed by tissueFAXS. Urinary MCP-1 and fractalkine were also analyzed in a validation cohort. Urinary MCP-1 after one week was higher in the AR group. Urinary MCP-1, fractalkine, TNF-α, RANTES, and IL-6 after one week were significantly higher in the early AR group. Intrarenal total leukocytes and T cells were elevated in the AR group compared with the control group. Urinary fractalkine, MCP-1, and IL-10 showed positive correlation with intrarenal leukocyte infiltration. Post-KT 1 week urinary MCP-1 showed predictive value in the validation cohort. One-week post-KT urinary MCP-1 may be used as a noninvasive diagnostic marker for predicting AR after LDKT.
Impact of smoking, COPD and comorbidities on the mortality of COVID-19 patients

The prognosis of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients is variable and depends on several factors. Current data about the impact of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and smoking on the clinical course of COVID-19 are still controversial. This study evaluated the prevalence and the prognosis of COPD patients and smokers in a cohort of 521 patients admitted to four intermediate Respiratory Intensive Care Units (Puglia, Italy) with respiratory failure due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The prevalence of COPD and current smokers was 14% and 13%, respectively. COPD patients had a higher 30-day all-cause mortality than non-COPD patients. Former smokers compared to never smokers and current smokers had higher 30-day all-cause mortality. COPD patients and former smokers had more comorbidities. This study described the prevalence and the outcomes of COPD patients and smokers in a homogenous cohort of COVID-19 patients. The study showed that the prevalence of COPD and current smokers was not high, suggesting that they were not at increased risk of getting the infection. However, when SARS-CoV-2 infection occurred, COPD patients and former smokers were those with the highest all-cause mortality, which seemed to be mainly related to the presence of comorbidities and not to COPD and smoking itself.
Robust behavioural effects in response to acute, but not repeated, terpene administration in Zebrafish (Danio rerio)

Terpenes are fragrant aromatic compounds produced by a variety of plants, most notably cannabis and hops. With increasing legalization of cannabis there is a need to better understand the behavioural effects of terpenes and ultimately their therapeutic value. Our study investigated the dose-dependent impact of three terpenes (limonene 0.25, 0.5, 0.75%; β-myrcene 0.001, 0.01, 0.1%; and 0.0001, 0.001, 0.00125% linalool) on zebrafish (Danio rerio) behaviour when exposed both acutely and repeatedly over a 7-day period. Anxiety-like behaviour, boldness, and locomotion were assessed using the open field test and the novel object approach test. In the acute dosing experiment, limonene and β-myrcene exposed groups demonstrated a significant decrease in locomotion, a decrease in anxiety-like behaviour, and an increase in boldness, while linalool treatment groups demonstrated only minor alterations in locomotion. Moreover, repeated exposure to limonene (0.39%) or β-myrcene (0.0083%) for a seven day period did not result in any significant behavioural effects. In conclusion, our study provides support for an anxiolytic and sedative effect in zebrafish in response to acute limonene and β-myrcene exposure that is no longer present after one week of repeated exposure.
Assessing Modes of Mortality in Patients With Aortic Stenosis

A JAMA Cardiology study found that asymptomatic patients with moderate aortic stenosis (AS) undergoing standard symptomatic and echocardiographic follow-up may not be exposed to an increased risk of mortality. “Modern data regarding incidence and modes of death of patients with AS are restricted to tertiary centers or studies of AVR,”...
Tocilizumab reduces COVID-19 mortality and pathology in a dose and timing-dependent fashion: a multi-centric study

Life-threatening COVID-19 is associated with strong inflammation, where an IL-6-driven cytokine storm appears to be a cornerstone for enhanced pathology. Nonetheless, the specific inhibition of such pathway has shown mixed outcomes. This could be due to variations in the dose of tocilizumab used, the stage in which the drug is administered or the severity of disease presentation. Thus, we performed a retrospective multicentric study in 140 patients with moderate to critical COVID-19, 79 of which received tocilizumab in variable standard doses (< 400 mg, 400–800 mg or > 800 mg), either at the viral (1–7 days post-symptom onset), early inflammatory (8–15) or late inflammatory (16 or more) stages, and compared it with standard treated patients. Mortality, reduced respiratory support requirements and pathology markers were measured. Tocilizumab significantly reduced the respiratory support requirements (OR 2.71, CI 1.37–4.85 at 95%) and inflammatory markers (OR 4.82, CI 1.4–15.8) of all patients, but mortality was only reduced (4.1% vs 25.7%, p = 0.03) when the drug was administered at the early inflammatory stage and in doses ranging 400–800 mg in severely-ill patients. Despite the apparent inability of Tocilizumab to prevent the progression of COVID-19 into a critical presentation, severely-ill patients may be benefited by its use in the early inflammatory stage and moderate doses.
A novel approach to understanding Parkinsonian cognitive decline using minimum spanning trees, edge cutting, and magnetoencephalography

Graph theory-based approaches are efficient tools for detecting clustering and group-wise differences in high-dimensional data across a wide range of fields, such as gene expression analysis and neural connectivity. Here, we examine data from a cross-sectional, resting-state magnetoencephalography study of 89 Parkinson’s disease patients, and use minimum-spanning tree (MST) methods to relate severity of Parkinsonian cognitive impairment to neural connectivity changes. In particular, we implement the two-sample multivariate-runs test of Friedman and Rafsky (Ann Stat 7(4):697–717, 1979) and find it to be a powerful paradigm for distinguishing highly significant deviations from the null distribution in high-dimensional data. We also generalize this test for use with greater than two classes, and show its ability to localize significance to particular sub-classes. We observe multiple indications of altered connectivity in Parkinsonian dementia that may be of future use in diagnosis and prediction.
Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
Label-free photothermal disruption of cytotoxic aggregates rescues pathology in a C. elegans model of Huntington’s disease

Aggregation of proteins is a prominent hallmark of virtually all neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases. Little progress has been made in their treatment to slow or prevent the formation of aggregates by post-translational modification and regulation of cellular responses to misfolded proteins. Here, we introduce a label-free, laser-based photothermal treatment of polyglutamine (polyQ) aggregates in a C. elegans nematode model of huntingtin-like polyQ aggregation. As a proof of principle, we demonstrated that nanosecond laser pulse-induced local photothermal heating can directly disrupt the aggregates so as to delay their accumulation, maintain motility, and extend the lifespan of treated nematodes. These beneficial effects were validated by confocal photothermal, fluorescence, and video imaging. The results obtained demonstrate that our theranostics platform, integrating photothermal therapy without drugs or other chemicals, combined with advanced imaging to monitor photothermal ablation of aggregates, initiates systemic recovery and thus validates the concept of aggregate-disruption treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans.
Perioperative Doppler measurements of renal perfusion are associated with acute kidney injury in patients undergoing cardiac surgery

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a frequent and severe complication in cardiac surgery. Normal renal function is dependent on adequate renal perfusion, which may be altered in the perioperative period. Renal perfusion can be assessed with Doppler measurement. We aimed to determine the association between Doppler measurements of renal perfusion and the development of AKI. This was a prospective, observational study of 100 patients with ≥ one risk factor for postoperative AKI undergoing open-heart surgery. Doppler ultrasound examinations were performed before surgery and on the first and fourth postoperative day. AKI was defined according to the KDIGO criteria and subdivided into mild (KDIGO stage 1) and severe AKI (KDIGO stage 2 + 3). Thirty-three patients developed AKI, 25 developed mild and eight developed severe AKI. Abnormal renal venous flow pattern on the first postoperative day was significantly associated with the development of severe AKI (OR 8.54 (95% CI 1.01; 72.2), P = 0.046), as were portal pulsatility fraction (OR 1.07 (95% CI 1.02; 1.13), P = 0.005). Point-of-care Doppler ultrasound measurements of renal perfusion are associated with the development of AKI after cardiac surgery. Renal and portal Doppler ultrasonography can be used to identify patients at high risk or very low risk of AKI after cardiac surgery.
Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
Ferroptosis in liver disease: new insights into disease mechanisms

Characterized by excessive iron accumulation and lipid peroxidation, ferroptosis is a novel form of iron-dependent cell death, which is morphologically, genetically, and biochemically distinct from other well-known cell death. In recent years, ferroptosis has been quickly gaining attention in the field of liver diseases, as the liver is predisposed to oxidative injury and generally, excessive iron accumulation is a primary characteristic of most major liver diseases. In the current review, we first delineate three cellular defense mechanisms against ferroptosis (GPx4 in the mitochondria and cytosol, FSP1 on plasma membrane, and DHODH in mitochondria), along with four canonical modulators of ferroptosis (system Xc−, nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2, p53, and GTP cyclohydrolase-1). Next, we review recent progress of ferroptosis studies delineating molecular mechanisms underlying the pathophysiology of several common liver diseases including ischemia/reperfusion-related injury (IRI), nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), hemochromatosis (HH), drug-induced liver injury (DILI), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Furthermore, we also highlight both challenges and promises that emerged from recent studies that should be addressed and pursued in future investigations before ferroptosis regulation could be adopted as an effective therapeutic target in clinical practice.
Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
The effect of phacoemulsification performed with vitrectomy on choroidal vascularity index in eyes with vitreomacular diseases

This study evaluated the effects of cataract surgery combined with pars plana vitrectomy (ppV) on choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in eyes with epiretinal membrane (ERM) and full thickness macular hole (FTMH). Medical records of 132 eyes with ERM or FTMH were retrospectively reviewed and classified into a ppV group and a ppV combined with cataract surgery group (phaco + ppV group). The CVI were measured at baseline, 1, 3 and 6 months after the surgery, using the selected swept-source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan passing through the central fovea, which was then segmented into luminal and stromal area by image binarization. The mean CVI of phaco + ppV group were 61.25 ± 1.97%, 61.66 ± 1.81%, and 62.30 ± 1.92% at baseline, 1 and 3 months, respectively (p < 0.001). The mean CVI of ppV group were 62.69 ± 1.92%, 62.03 ± 1.51%, and 61.45 ± 1.71% at baseline, 1 and 3 months, respectively (p < 0.001). The final CVI were measured at 6 months and compared with the baseline CVI. The mean CVI of phaco + ppV group were 61.21 ± 1.99% at baseline and 60.68 ± 2.02% at 6 months (p < 0.001). The mean CVI of ppV group were 62.93 ± 1.70% at baseline and 61.77 ± 1.74% at 6 months (p < 0.001). Vitrectomy significantly decreases CVI in vitreomacular diseases possibly due to the removal of vitreomacular traction or postoperative oxygenation change in the eye. On the contrary, combined surgery of vitrectomy and cataract surgery significantly increases CVI in the early stage of postoperative period, which suggests choroidal vascular dilatation or congestion due to postoperative inflammation. Although the CVI were measured lower than the baseline in the end, more thorough inflammation control may be essential after combined surgery.
Effect of changes in Breslow thickness between the initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports in acral lentiginous melanoma patients

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is the most common subtype of cutaneous melanoma among Asians; punch biopsy is widely performed for its diagnosis. However, the pathologic parameters evaluated via punch biopsy may not be sufficient for predicting disease prognosis compared to the parameters evaluated via excisional biopsy. We investigated whether changes in Breslow thickness (BT) between initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports can affect the prognosis of ALM. Pathologic parameters were recorded from specimens acquired through the initial punch biopsy and wide excision. Patients were classified into two groups based on a change in Breslow depth: the BT increased or decreased on comparing the samples from the initial punch biopsy and final wide excision. We compared clinical characteristics, and a Cox regression model was used to identify independent prognostic factors influencing melanoma-specific death (MSD). Changes in BT did not affect MSD (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.55, P = 0.447). In multivariate analysis, a higher BT (> 2 mm) (HR: 9.93, P = 0.046) and nodal metastasis (HR: 5.66, P = 0.041) were significantly associated with an increased MSD risk. The use of punch biopsy did not affect MSD despite the inaccuracy of BT measurement as long as ALM was accurately diagnosed.
Machine learning identifies the independent role of dysplasia in the prediction of response to chemotherapy in AML

The independent prognostic impact of specific dysplastic features in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains controversial and may vary between genomic subtypes. We apply a machine learning framework to dissect the relative contribution of centrally reviewed dysplastic features and oncogenetics in 190 patients with de novo AML treated in ALFA clinical trials. One hundred and thirty-five (71%) patients achieved complete response after the first induction course (CR). Dysgranulopoiesis, dyserythropoiesis and dysmegakaryopoiesis were assessable in 84%, 83% and 63% patients, respectively. Multi-lineage dysplasia was present in 27% of assessable patients. Micromegakaryocytes (q = 0.01), hypolobulated megakaryocytes (q = 0.08) and hyposegmented granulocytes (q = 0.08) were associated with higher ELN-2017 risk. Using a supervised learning algorithm, the relative importance of morphological variables (34%) for the prediction of CR was higher than demographic (5%), clinical (2%), cytogenetic (25%), molecular (29%), and treatment (5%) variables. Though dysplasias had limited predictive impact on survival, a multivariate logistic regression identified the presence of hypolobulated megakaryocytes (p = 0.014) and micromegakaryocytes (p = 0.035) as predicting lower CR rates, independently of monosomy 7 (p = 0.013), TP53 (p = 0.004), and NPM1 mutations (p = 0.025). Assessment of these specific dysmegakarypoiesis traits, for which we identify a transcriptomic signature, may thus guide treatment allocation in AML.
Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE

