CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GWAS identifies an ortholog of the rice D11 gene as a candidate gene for grain size in an international collection of hexaploid wheat

By Honoré Tekeu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrain size is a key agronomic trait that contributes to grain yield in hexaploid wheat. Grain length and width were evaluated in an international collection of 157 wheat accessions. These accessions were genetically characterized using a genotyping-by-sequencing (GBS) protocol that produced 73,784 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) markers. GBS-derived genotype calls obtained on Chinese Spring proved extremely accurate when compared to the reference (> 99.9%) and showed > 95% agreement with calls made at SNP loci shared with the 90 K SNP array on a subset of 71 Canadian wheat accessions for which both types of data were available. This indicates that GBS can yield a large amount of highly accurate SNP data in hexaploid wheat. The genetic diversity analysis performed using this set of SNP markers revealed the presence of six distinct groups within this collection. A GWAS was conducted to uncover genomic regions controlling variation for grain length and width. In total, seven SNPs were found to be associated with one or both traits, identifying three quantitative trait loci (QTLs) located on chromosomes 1D, 2D and 4A. In the vicinity of the peak SNP on chromosome 2D, we found a promising candidate gene (TraesCS2D01G331100), whose rice ortholog (D11) had previously been reported to be involved in the regulation of grain size. These markers will be useful in breeding for enhanced wheat productivity.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

NB-LRR-encoding genes conferring susceptibility to organophosphate pesticides in sorghum

Organophosphate is the commonly used pesticide to control pest outbreak, such as those by aphids in many crops. Despite its wide use, however, necrotic lesion and/or cell death following the application of organophosphate pesticides has been reported to occur in several species. To understand this phenomenon, called organophosphate pesticide sensitivity (OPS) in sorghum, we conducted QTL analysis in a recombinant inbred line derived from the Japanese cultivar NOG, which exhibits OPS. Mapping OPS in this population identified a prominent QTL on chromosome 5, which corresponded to Organophosphate-Sensitive Reaction (OSR) reported previously in other mapping populations. The OSR locus included a cluster of three genes potentially encoding nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat (NB-LRR, NLR) proteins, among which NLR-C was considered to be responsible for OPS in a dominant fashion. NLR-C was functional in NOG, whereas the other resistant parent, BTx623, had a null mutation caused by the deletion of promoter sequences. Our finding of OSR as a dominant trait is important not only in understanding the diversified role of NB-LRR proteins in cereals but also in securing sorghum breeding free from OPS.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

DUBStepR is a scalable correlation-based feature selection method for accurately clustering single-cell data

Feature selection (marker gene selection) is widely believed to improve clustering accuracy, and is thus a key component of single cell clustering pipelines. Existing feature selection methods perform inconsistently across datasets, occasionally even resulting in poorer clustering accuracy than without feature selection. Moreover, existing methods ignore information contained in gene-gene correlations. Here, we introduce DUBStepR (Determining the Underlying Basis using Stepwise Regression), a feature selection algorithm that leverages gene-gene correlations with a novel measure of inhomogeneity in feature space, termed the Density Index (DI). Despite selecting a relatively small number of genes, DUBStepR substantially outperformed existing single-cell feature selection methods across diverse clustering benchmarks. Additionally, DUBStepR was the only method to robustly deconvolve T and NK heterogeneity by identifying disease-associated common and rare cell types and subtypes in PBMCs from rheumatoid arthritis patients. DUBStepR is scalable to over a million cells, and can be straightforwardly applied to other data types such as single-cell ATAC-seq. We propose DUBStepR as a general-purpose feature selection solution for accurately clustering single-cell data.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Size#Gwas#K Snp#Canadian#Hexaploid Wheat
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A systematic analysis of genetic interactions and their underlying biology in childhood cancer

Childhood cancer is a major cause of child death in developed countries. Genetic interactions between mutated genes play an important role in cancer development. They can be detected by searching for pairs of mutated genes that co-occur more (or less) often than expected. Co-occurrence suggests a cooperative role in cancer development, while mutual exclusivity points to synthetic lethality, a phenomenon of interest in cancer treatment research. Little is known about genetic interactions in childhood cancer. We apply a statistical pipeline to detect genetic interactions in a combined dataset comprising over 2,500 tumors from 23 cancer types. The resulting genetic interaction map of childhood cancers comprises 15 co-occurring and 27 mutually exclusive candidates. The biological explanation of most candidates points to either tumor subtype, pathway epistasis or cooperation while synthetic lethality plays a much smaller role. Thus, other explanations beyond synthetic lethality should be considered when interpreting genetic interaction test results.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptomic profiling and functional prediction reveal aberrant expression of circular RNAs during osteogenic differentiation in human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are crucial elements of non-coding RNA, that regulate various biological processes. To date, expression patterns and functional roles of circRNAs during osteogenic differentiation of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (hUCMSCs) remain unknown. In this study, we analyzed RNA-sequence data to reveal expression profiles of circRNAs during osteogenesis of hUCMSCs, then elucidated the underlying mechanisms of action. We identified a total of 5457 circRNAs in hUCMSCs, of which 34 and 33 were upregulated and downregulated, respectively. We applied Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analyses to determine functions and related pathways of differentially expressed circRNAs. Moreover, we applied bioinformatics tools to construct competing endogenous RNA networks, comprising 10 circRNAs, 46 micro RNAs and 413 mRNAs. Furthermore, we predicted protein-coding potential of the upregulated circRNAs then constructed a co-expression network comprising the top 5 upregulated circRNAs and 75 RNA-binding proteins. Next, we validated 6 differentially-expressed circRNAs and found that overexpressing circ‐CTTN could promote osteogenesis of hUCMSCs. Overall, our findings indicate that clusters of circRNAs are aberrantly expressed in hUCMSCs during osteogenic differentiation, hence lay a foundation for future research into promoting hUCMSCs osteogenic differentiation and bone regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Autoencoder-based detection of the residues involved in G protein-coupled receptor signaling

Regulator binding and mutations alter protein dynamics. The transmission of the signal of these alterations to distant sites through protein motion results in changes in protein expression and cell function. The detection of residues involved in signal transmission contributes to an elucidation of the mechanisms underlying processes as vast as cellular function and disease pathogenesis. We developed an autoencoder (AE) based method that detects residues essential for signaling by comparing the fluctuation data, particularly the time fluctuation of the side-chain distances between residues, during molecular dynamics simulations between the ligand-bound and -unbound forms or wild-type and mutant forms of proteins. Here, the AE-based method was applied to the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) system, particularly a class A-type GPCR, CXCR4, to detect the essential residues involved in signaling. Among the residues involved in the signaling of the homolog CXCR2, which were extracted from the literature based on the complex structures of the ligand and G protein, our method could detect more than half of the essential residues involved in G protein signaling, including those spanning the fifth and sixth transmembrane helices in the intracellular region, despite the lack of information regarding the interaction with G protein in our CXCR4 models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Electrical impedance tomography for non-invasive identification of fatty liver infiltrate in overweight individuals

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common causes of cardiometabolic diseases in overweight individuals. While liver biopsy is the current gold standard to diagnose NAFLD and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive alternative still under clinical trials, the former is invasive and the latter costly. We demonstrate electrical impedance tomography (EIT) as a portable method for detecting fatty infiltrate. We enrolled 19 overweight subjects to undergo liver MRI scans, followed by EIT measurements. The MRI images provided the a priori knowledge of the liver boundary conditions for EIT reconstruction, and the multi-echo MRI data quantified liver proton-density fat fraction (PDFF%) to validate fat infiltrate. Using the EIT electrode belts, we circumferentially injected pairwise current to the upper abdomen, followed by acquiring the resulting surface-voltage to reconstruct the liver conductivity. Pearson’s correlation analyses compared EIT conductivity or MRI PDFF with body mass index, age, waist circumference, height, and weight variables. We reveal that the correlation between liver EIT conductivity or MRI PDFF with demographics is statistically insignificant, whereas liver EIT conductivity is inversely correlated with MRI PDFF (R = −0.69, p = 0.003, n = 16). As a pilot study, EIT conductivity provides a portable method for operator-independent and cost-effective detection of hepatic steatosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pilot investigation on the dose-dependent impact of irradiation on primary human alveolar osteoblasts in vitro

Radiotherapy of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma can lead to long-term complications like osteoradionecrosis, resulting in severe impairment of the jawbone. Current standard procedures require a 6-month wait after irradiation before dental reconstruction can begin. A comprehensive characterization of the irradiation-induced molecular and functional changes in bone cells could allow the development of novel strategies for an earlier successful dental reconstruction in patients treated by radiotherapy. The impact of ionizing radiation on the bone-forming alveolar osteoblasts remains however elusive, as previous studies have relied on animal-based models and fetal or animal-derived cell lines. This study presents the first in vitro data obtained from primary human alveolar osteoblasts. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts were isolated from healthy donors and expanded. After X-ray irradiation with 2, 6 and 10 Gy, cells were cultivated under osteogenic conditions and analyzed regarding their proliferation, mineralization, and expression of marker genes and proteins. Proliferation of osteoblasts decreased in a dose-dependent manner. While cells recovered from irradiation with 2 Gy, application of 6 and 10 Gy doses not only led to a permanent impairment of proliferation, but also resulted in altered cell morphology and a disturbed structure of the extracellular matrix as demonstrated by immunostaining of collagen I and fibronectin. Following irradiation with any of the examined doses, a decrease of marker gene expression levels was observed for most of the investigated genes, revealing interindividual differences. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts presented a considerably changed phenotype after irradiation, depending on the dose administered. Mechanisms for these findings need to be further investigated. This could facilitate improved patient care by re-evaluating current standard procedures and investigating faster and safer reconstruction concepts, thus improving quality of life and social integrity.
CANCER
Nature.com

Staphylococcal phages and pathogenicity islands drive plasmid evolution

Conjugation has classically been considered the main mechanism driving plasmid transfer in nature. Yet bacteria frequently carry so-called non-transmissible plasmids, raising questions about how these plasmids spread. Interestingly, the size of many mobilisable and non-transmissible plasmids coincides with the average size of phages (~40 kb) or that of a family of pathogenicity islands, the phage-inducible chromosomal islands (PICIs, ~11 kb). Here, we show that phages and PICIs from Staphylococcus aureus can mediate intra- and inter-species plasmid transfer via generalised transduction, potentially contributing to non-transmissible plasmid spread in nature. Further, staphylococcal PICIs enhance plasmid packaging efficiency, and phages and PICIs exert selective pressures on plasmids via the physical capacity of their capsids, explaining the bimodal size distribution observed for non-conjugative plasmids. Our results highlight that transducing agents (phages, PICIs) have important roles in bacterial plasmid evolution and, potentially, in antimicrobial resistance transmission.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Effective Landé factors for an electrostatically defined quantum point contact in silicene

The transconductance and effective Landé \(g^*\) factors for a quantum point contact defined in silicene by the electric field of a split gate is investigated. The strong spin–orbit coupling in buckled silicene reduces the \(g^*\) factor for in-plane magnetic field from the nominal value 2 to around 1.2 for the first- to 0.45 for the third conduction subband. However, for perpendicular magnetic field we observe an enhancement of \(g^*\) factors for the first subband to 5.8 in nanoribbon with zigzag and to 2.5 with armchair edge. The main contribution to the Zeeman splitting comes from the intrinsic spin–orbit coupling defined by the Kane–Mele form of interaction.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes aggravate pirarubicin-induced cardiotoxicity by inhibiting the expression of P-glycoprotein and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 in the mouse liver

Chinese herbal medicine is widely used because it has a good safety profile and few side effects. However, the risk of adverse drug reactions caused by herb-drug interactions (HDIs) is often overlooked. Therefore, the task of identifying possible HDIs and elucidating their mechanisms is of great significance for the prevention and treatment of HDI-related adverse reactions. Since extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes (DB) can cause various degrees of liver damage, it is speculated that HDIs may occur between DB extract and chemicals metabolized or excreted by the liver. Our study revealed that the cardiotoxicity of pirarubicin (THP) was increased by co-administration of DB, and the expression of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 (Mrp2) in the liver was inhibited by DB extract, which led to the accumulation of THP in heart tissue. In conclusion, there are risks of the co-administration of DB extract and THP. The mechanism of HDIs can be better revealed by targeting the efflux transporters.
SCIENCE
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Gene Edited vs Genetically Modified

The public debate about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) seems to have quieted down a bit, but I suspect that is an artifact of the pandemic (all news is COVID news these days). Still, public concern about the health effects and overall safety of GMOs remains high, and is the single issue in which there is the greatest disconnect between public opinion and scientific consensus.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The identification of grain size genes by RapMap reveals directional selection during rice domestication

Cloning quantitative trait locus (QTL) is time consuming and laborious, which hinders the understanding of natural variation and genetic diversity. Here, we introduce RapMap, a method for rapid multi-QTL mapping by employing F2 gradient populations (F2GPs) constructed by minor-phenotypic-difference accessions. The co-segregation standard of the single-locus genetic models ensures simultaneous integration of a three-in-one framework in RapMap i.e. detecting a real QTL, confirming its effect, and obtaining its near-isogenic line-like line (NIL-LL). We demonstrate the feasibility of RapMap by cloning eight rice grain-size genes using 15 F2GPs in three years. These genes explain a total of 75% of grain shape variation. Allele frequency analysis of these genes using a large germplasm collection reveals directional selection of the slender and long grains in indica rice domestication. In addition, major grain-size genes have been strongly selected during rice domestication. We think application of RapMap in crops will accelerate gene discovery and genomic breeding.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

circSPG21 protects against intervertebral disc disease by targeting miR-1197/ATP1B3

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The abnormal expression of circular RNAs (circRNAs) is associated with numerous human diseases. This study investigated the mechanism by which circRNA acts as competitive endogenous RNA in the regulation of degenerative intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). Decreased expression of circSPG21 was detected in degenerated nucleus pulposus cells (NPCs), the function of circSPG21 in NPCs was explored and verified, and the downstream target of circSPG21 was investigated. The interaction between circSPG21 and miR-1197 and its target gene (ATP1B3) was studied by online database prediction and molecular biological verification. Finally, the circSPG21/miR-1197/ATP1B3 axis was verified in the mouse tail-looping model. The expression of circSPG21 in the nucleus pulposus in IVDD was directly related to an imbalance of anabolic and catabolic factors, which affected cell senescence. circSPG21 was found to play a role in human NPCs by acting as a sponge of miR-1197 and thereby affecting ATP1B3. The regulation of circSPG21 provides a potentially effective therapeutic strategy for IVDD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy