GWAS identifies an ortholog of the rice D11 gene as a candidate gene for grain size in an international collection of hexaploid wheat
Grain size is a key agronomic trait that contributes to grain yield in hexaploid wheat. Grain length and width were evaluated in an international collection of 157 wheat accessions. These accessions were genetically characterized using a genotyping-by-sequencing (GBS) protocol that produced 73,784 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) markers. GBS-derived genotype calls obtained on Chinese Spring proved extremely accurate when compared to the reference (> 99.9%) and showed > 95% agreement with calls made at SNP loci shared with the 90 K SNP array on a subset of 71 Canadian wheat accessions for which both types of data were available. This indicates that GBS can yield a large amount of highly accurate SNP data in hexaploid wheat. The genetic diversity analysis performed using this set of SNP markers revealed the presence of six distinct groups within this collection. A GWAS was conducted to uncover genomic regions controlling variation for grain length and width. In total, seven SNPs were found to be associated with one or both traits, identifying three quantitative trait loci (QTLs) located on chromosomes 1D, 2D and 4A. In the vicinity of the peak SNP on chromosome 2D, we found a promising candidate gene (TraesCS2D01G331100), whose rice ortholog (D11) had previously been reported to be involved in the regulation of grain size. These markers will be useful in breeding for enhanced wheat productivity.www.nature.com
