EPAC2 acts as a negative regulator in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis of human microvascular endothelial cells

By Takayuki Ikeda
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngiogenesis is physiologically essential for embryogenesis and development and reinitiated in adult animals during tissue growth and repair. Forming new vessels from the walls of existing vessels occurs as a multistep process coordinated by sprouting, branching, and a new lumenized network formation. However, little is known regarding the molecular mechanisms that form new tubular structures, especially molecules regulating the proper network density of newly formed capillaries. This study conducted microarray analyses in human primary microvascular endothelial cells (HMVECs) plated on Matrigel. The RAPGEF4 gene that encodes exchange proteins directly activated by cAMP 2 (EPAC2) proteins was increased in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis. Tube formation was suppressed by the overexpression of EPAC2 and enhanced by EPAC2 knockdown in endothelial cells. Endothelial cell morphology was changed to round cell morphology by EPAC2 overexpression, while EPAC2 knockdown showed an elongated cell shape with filopodia-like protrusions. Furthermore, increased EPAC2 inhibited endothelial cell migration, and ablation of EPAC2 inversely enhanced cell mobility. These results suggest that EPAC2 affects the morphology and migration of microvascular endothelial cells and is involved in the termination and proper network formation of vascular tubes.

Derivation and characterisation of endothelial cells from patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA) resected material offers a unique opportunity to develop an in vitro endothelial cell model of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). We aimed to comprehensively analyze the endothelial function, molecular signature, and mitochondrial profile of CTEPH-derived endothelial cells to better understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction behind CTEPH, and to identify potential novel targets for the prevention and treatment of the disease. Isolated cells from specimens obtained at PEA (CTEPH-EC), were characterized based on morphology, phenotype, and functional analyses (in vitro and in vivo tubule formation, proliferation, apoptosis, and migration). Mitochondrial content, morphology, and dynamics, as well as high-resolution respirometry and oxidative stress, were also studied. CTEPH-EC displayed a hyperproliferative phenotype with an increase expression of adhesion molecules and a decreased apoptosis, eNOS activity, migration capacity and reduced angiogenic capacity in vitro and in vivo compared to healthy endothelial cells. CTEPH-EC presented altered mitochondrial dynamics, increased mitochondrial respiration and an unbalanced production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidants. Our study is the foremost comprehensive investigation of CTEPH-EC. Modulation of redox, mitochondrial homeostasis and adhesion molecule overexpression arise as novel targets and biomarkers in CTEPH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Systems approaches identify the consequences of monosomy in somatic human cells

Chromosome loss that results in monosomy is detrimental to viability, yet it is frequently observed in cancers. How cancers survive with monosomy is unknown. Using p53-deficient monosomic cell lines, we find that chromosome loss impairs proliferation and genomic stability. Transcriptome and proteome analysis demonstrates reduced expression of genes encoded on the monosomes, which is partially compensated in some cases. Monosomy also induces global changes in gene expression. Pathway enrichment analysis reveals that genes involved in ribosome biogenesis and translation are downregulated in all monosomic cells analyzed. Consistently, monosomies display defects in protein synthesis and ribosome assembly. We further show that monosomies are incompatible with p53 expression, likely due to defects in ribosome biogenesis. Accordingly, impaired ribosome biogenesis and p53 inactivation are associated with monosomy in cancer. Our systematic study of monosomy in human cells explains why monosomy is so detrimental and reveals the importance of p53 for monosomy occurrence in cancer.
SCIENCE
Detection of microvascular changes in systemic sclerosis and other rheumatic diseases

Morphological and functional analysis of the microcirculation are objective outcome measures that are recommended for use in the presence of clinical signs of altered peripheral blood flow (such as Raynaud phenomenon), which can occur in systemic sclerosis (SSc) and other autoimmune rheumatic diseases. Several advanced non-invasive tools are available for monitoring the microcirculation, including nailfold videocapillaroscopy, which is the best-studied and most commonly used method for distinguishing and quantifying microvascular morphological alterations in SSc. Nailfold videocapillaroscopy can also be used alongside laser Doppler techniques to assist in the early diagnosis and follow-up of patients with dermatomyositis or mixed connective tissue disease. Power Doppler ultrasonography, which has been used for many years to evaluate the vascularity of synovial tissue in rheumatoid arthritis, is another promising tool for the analysis of skin and nailbed capillary perfusion in other autoimmune rheumatic diseases. Other emerging methods include raster-scanning optoacoustic mesoscopy, which offers non-invasive high-resolution 3D visualization of capillaries and has been tested in psoriatic arthritis and SSc. The principle functions and operative characteristics of several non-invasive tools for analysing microvascular changes are outlined in this Review, and the clinical roles of validated or tested imaging methods are discussed for autoimmune rheumatic diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Obesity-linked circular RNA circTshz2-2 regulates the neuronal cell cycle and spatial memory in the brain

Metabolic syndromes, including obesity, cause neuropathophysiological changes in the brain, resulting in cognitive deficits. Only a few studies explored the contribution of non-coding genes in these pathophysiologies. Recently, we identified obesity-linked circular RNAs (circRNA) by analyzing the brain cortices of high-fat-fed obese mice. In this study, we scrutinized a conserved and neuron-specific circRNA, circTshz2-2, which affects neuronal cell cycle and spatial memory in the brain. Transcriptomic and cellular analysis indicated that circTshz2-2 dysregulation altered the expression of cell division-related genes and induced cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase of the neuron. We found that circTshz2-2 bound to the YY1 transcriptional complex and suppressed Bdnf transcription. Suppression of circTshz2-2 increased BDNF expression and reduced G2/M checkpoint proteins such as Cyclin B2 and CDK1 through BDNF/TrkB signaling pathway, resulting in cell cycle arrest and neurite elongation. Inversely, overexpression of circTshz2-2 decreased BDNF expression, induced cell cycle proteins, and shortened the neurite length, indicating that circTshz2-2 regulates neuronal cell cycle and structure. Finally, we showed that circTshz2-2 affects spatial memory in wild-type and obese mice. Our data have revealed potential regulatory roles of obesity-related circTshz2-2 on the neuronal cell cycle and memory function providing a novel link between metabolic syndromes and cognitive deficits.
HEALTH
Robust neuronal differentiation of human iPSC-derived neural progenitor cells cultured on densely-spaced spiky silicon nanowire arrays

Nanostructured cell culture substrates featuring nanowire (NW) arrays have been applied to a variety of basic cell lines and rodent neurons to investigate cellular behavior or to stimulate cell responses. However, patient-derived human neurons—a prerequisite for studying e.g. neurodegenerative diseases efficiently—are rarely employed due to sensitive cell culture protocols and usually long culturing periods. Here, we present human patient induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons cultured on densely-spaced spiky silicon NW arrays (600 NWs/ 100 µm\(^2\) with NW lengths of 1 µm) which show mature electrophysiological characteristics after only 20 days of culturing. Exemplary neuronal growth and network formation on the NW arrays are demonstrated using scanning electron microscopy and immunofluorescence microscopy. The cells and neurites rest in a fakir-like settling state on the NWs only in contact with the very NW tips shown by cross-sectional imaging of the cell/NW interface using focused ion beam milling and confocal laser scanning microscopy. Furthermore, the NW arrays promote the cell culture by slightly increasing the share of differentiated neurons determined by the quantification of immunofluorescence microscopy images. The electrophysiological functionality of the neurons is confirmed with patch-clamp recordings showing the excellent capability to fire action potentials. We believe that the short culturing time to obtain functional human neurons generated from patient-derived neural progenitor cells and the robustness of this differentiation protocol to produce these neurons on densely-spaced spiky nanowire arrays open up new pathways for stem cell characterization and neurodegenerative disease studies.
SCIENCE
New Insights on the Genetic Regulation of Blood Cells

Genetic causes of traits and diseases are being intensively researched today. And more than 250,000 such connections are now known. In many of these cases, however, it is unclear how the genetic variant found affects the corresponding trait. One possible explanation is that the genetic variant affects gene expression, that is, how the gene is read, and thus alters trait expression.
SCIENCE
A scaffold-free approach to cartilage tissue generation using human embryonic stem cells

Articular cartilage functions as a shock absorber and facilitates the free movement of joints. Currently, there are no therapeutic drugs that promote the healing of damaged articular cartilage. Limitations associated with the two clinically relevant cell populations, human articular chondrocytes and mesenchymal stem cells, necessitate finding an alternative cell source for cartilage repair. Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) provide a readily accessible population of self-renewing, pluripotent cells with perceived immunoprivileged properties for cartilage generation. We have developed a robust method to generate 3D, scaffold-free, hyaline cartilage tissue constructs from hESCs that are composed of numerous chondrocytes in lacunae, embedded in an extracellular matrix containing Type II collagen, sulphated glycosaminoglycans and Aggrecan. The elastic (Young’s) modulus of the hESC-derived cartilage tissue constructs (0.91 ± 0.08 MPa) was comparable to full-thickness human articular cartilage (0.87 ± 0.09 MPa). Moreover, we have successfully scaled up the size of the scaffold-free, 3D hESC-derived cartilage tissue constructs to between 4.5 mm and 6 mm, thus enhancing their suitability for clinical application.
HEALTH
Intravenous injection of cyclophilin A realizes the transient and reversible opening of barrier of neural vasculature through basigin in endothelial cells

Neural vasculature forms the blood–brain barrier against the delivery of systemically administered therapeutic drugs into parenchyma of neural tissues. Therefore, procedures to open the blood–brain barrier with minimal damage to tissues would lead to the great progress in therapeutic strategy for intractable neural diseases. In this study, through analyses with mouse in vitro brain microvascular endothelial cells and in vivo neural vasculature, we demonstrate that the administration of cyclophilin A (CypA), a ligand of basigin which is expressed in barrier-forming endothelial cells, realizes the artificial opening of blood–brain barrier. Monolayers of endothelial cells lost their barrier properties through the disappearance of claudin-5, an integral tight junction molecule, from cell membranes in a transient and reversible manner. Furthermore, the intravenous injection of a single dose of CypA into mice resulted in the opening of blood–brain barrier for a certain period which enabled the enhanced delivery of systemically administered doxorubicin into the parenchyma of neural tissues. These findings that the pre-injection of a single dose of CypA realizes an artificial, transient as well as reversible opening of blood–brain barrier are considered to be a great step toward the establishment of therapeutic protocols to overcome the intractability of neural diseases.
SCIENCE
Science
Differential regulation of mammalian and avian ATOH1 by E2F1 and its implication for hair cell regeneration in the inner ear

The mammalian inner ear has a limited capacity to regenerate its mechanosensory hair cells. This lack of regenerative capacity underlies the high incidence of age-related hearing loss in humans. In contrast, non-mammalian vertebrates can form new hair cells when damage occurs, a mechanism that depends on re-activation of expression of the pro-hair cell transcription factor Atoh1. Here, we show that members of the E2F transcription factor family, known to play a key role in cell cycle progression, regulate the expression of Atoh1. E2F1 activates chicken Atoh1 by directly interacting with a cis-regulatory region distal to the avian Atoh1 gene. E2F does not activate mouse Atoh1 gene expression, since this regulatory element is absent in mammals. We also show that E2F1 expression changes dynamically in the chicken auditory epithelium during ototoxic damage and hair cell regeneration. Therefore, we propose a model in which the mitotic regeneration of non-mammalian hair cells is due to E2F1-mediated activation of Atoh1 expression, a mechanism which has been lost in mammals.
SCIENCE
Single-cell multimodal glioma analyses identify epigenetic regulators of cellular plasticity and environmental stress response

Glioma intratumoral heterogeneity enables adaptation to challenging microenvironments and contributes to therapeutic resistance. We integrated 914 single-cell DNA methylomes, 55,284 single-cell transcriptomes and bulk multi-omic profiles across 11 adult IDH mutant or IDH wild-type gliomas to delineate sources of intratumoral heterogeneity. We showed that local DNA methylation disorder is associated with cell–cell DNA methylation differences, is elevated in more aggressive tumors, links with transcriptional disruption and is altered during the environmental stress response. Glioma cells under in vitro hypoxic and irradiation stress increased local DNA methylation disorder and shifted cell states. We identified a positive association between genetic and epigenetic instability that was supported in bulk longitudinally collected DNA methylation data. Increased DNA methylation disorder associated with accelerated disease progression and recurrently selected DNA methylation changes were enriched for environmental stress response pathways. Our work identified an epigenetically facilitated adaptive stress response process and highlights the importance of epigenetic heterogeneity in shaping therapeutic outcomes.
CANCER
Histone deacetylase 6 acts upstream of DNA damage response activation to support the survival of glioblastoma cells

DNA repair promotes the progression and recurrence of glioblastoma (GBM). However, there remain no effective therapies for targeting the DNA damage response and repair (DDR) pathway in the clinical setting. Thus, we aimed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of DDR genes in GBM specimens to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying treatment resistance. Herein, transcriptomic analysis of 177 well-defined DDR genes was performed with normal and GBM specimens (n = 137) from The Cancer Genome Atlas and further integrated with the expression profiling of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibition in temozolomide (TMZ)-resistant GBM cells and patient-derived tumor cells. The effects of HDAC6 inhibition on DDR signaling were examined both in vitro and intracranial mouse models. We found that the expression of DDR genes, involved in repair pathways for DNA double-strand breaks, was upregulated in highly malignant primary and recurrent brain tumors, and their expression was related to abnormal clinical features. However, a potent HDAC6 inhibitor, MPT0B291, attenuated the expression of these genes, including RAD51 and CHEK1, and was more effective in blocking homologous recombination repair in GBM cells. Interestingly, it resulted in lower cytotoxicity in primary glial cells than other HDAC6 inhibitors. MPT0B291 reduced the growth of both TMZ-sensitive and TMZ-resistant tumor cells and prolonged survival in mouse models of GBM. We verified that HDAC6 regulated DDR genes by affecting Sp1 expression, which abolished MPT0B291-induced DNA damage. Our findings uncover a regulatory network among HDAC6, Sp1, and DDR genes for drug resistance and survival of GBM cells. Furthermore, MPT0B291 may serve as a potential lead compound for GBM therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SALM4 negatively regulates NMDA receptor function and fear memory consolidation

Many synaptic adhesion molecules positively regulate synapse development and function, but relatively little is known about negative regulation. SALM4/Lrfn3 (synaptic adhesion-like molecule 4/leucine rich repeat and fibronectin type III domain containing 3) inhibits synapse development by suppressing other SALM family proteins, but whether SALM4 also inhibits synaptic function and specific behaviors remains unclear. Here we show that SALM4-knockout (Lrfn3−/−) male mice display enhanced contextual fear memory consolidation (7-day post-training) but not acquisition or 1-day retention, and exhibit normal cued fear, spatial, and object-recognition memory. The Lrfn3−/− hippocampus show increased currents of GluN2B-containing N-methyl-d-aspartate (NMDA) receptors (GluN2B-NMDARs), but not α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionate (AMPA) receptors (AMPARs), which requires the presynaptic receptor tyrosine phosphatase PTPσ. Chronic treatment of Lrfn3−/− mice with fluoxetine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor used to treat excessive fear memory that directly inhibits GluN2B-NMDARs, normalizes NMDAR function and contextual fear memory consolidation in Lrfn3−/− mice, although the GluN2B-specific NMDAR antagonist ifenprodil was not sufficient to reverse the enhanced fear memory consolidation. These results suggest that SALM4 suppresses excessive GluN2B-NMDAR (not AMPAR) function and fear memory consolidation (not acquisition).
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Preoperative nomogram for microvascular invasion prediction based on clinical database in hepatocellular carcinoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93528-7, published online 07 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Introduction,. "Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the seventh (4.7%) most commonly diagnosed cancer" "Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the sixth (4.7%) most commonly diagnosed cancer". Additionally, the Article contained errors in...
CANCER
Human “Time Cells” Encode, Process Flow of Time

L. Reddy et al., “Human hippocampal neurons track moments in a sequence of events,” J Neurosci, doi:10.1523/jneurosci.3157-20.2021, 2021. Neurons in the hippocampus of many species are known for encoding the “who, what, and where” of memories. In 2020, researchers learned that some hippocampal neurons in mice also index memories sequentially, capturing the “when” as well. But whether this was the case in humans remained unknown until Leila Reddy had the opportunity to monitor neural activity in the hippocampus of epilepsy patients who already had electrodes implanted in this deep region of the brain.
SCIENCE
ATP synthase inhibitory factor subunit 1 regulates islet β-cell function via repression of mitochondrial homeostasis

Mitochondrial homeostasis is crucial for the function of pancreatic β-cells. ATP synthase inhibitory factor subunit 1 (IF1) is a mitochondrial protein interacting with ATP synthase to inhibit its enzyme activity. IF1 may also play a role in maintaining ATP synthase oligomerization and mitochondrial inner membrane formation. A recent study confirmed IF1 expresses in β-cells. IF1 knockdown in cultured INS-1E β-cells enhances glucose-induced insulin release. However, the role of IF1 in islet β-cells remains little known. The present study investigates islets freshly isolated from mouse lines with global IF1 knockout (IF1−/−) and overexpression (OE). The glucose-stimulated insulin secretion was increased in islets from IF1−/− mice but decreased in islets from IF1 OE mice. Transmitted Electronic Microscopic assessment of isolated islets revealed that the number of matured insulin granules (with dense core) was relatively higher in IF1−/−, but fewer in IF1 OE islets than those of controlled islets. The mitochondrial ultrastructure within β-cells of IF1 overexpressed islets was comparable with those of wild-type mice, whereas those in IF1−/− β-cells showed increased mitochondrial mass. Mitochondrial network analysis in cultured INS-1 β-cells showed a similar pattern with an increased mitochondrial network in IF1 knockdown cells. IF1 overexpressed INS-1 β-cells showed a compromised rate of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation with attenuated cellular ATP content. In contrast, INS-1 cells with IF1 knockdown showed markedly increased cellular respiration with improved ATP production. These results support that IF1 is a negative regulator of insulin production and secretion via inhibiting mitochondrial mass and respiration in β-cells. Therefore, inhibiting IF1 to improve β-cell function in patients can be a novel therapeutic strategy to treat diabetes.
SCIENCE
Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
