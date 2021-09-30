Dopaminergic dysfunction in the 3xTg-AD mice model of Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by amyloid (Aβ) protein aggregation and neurofibrillary tangles accumulation, accompanied by neuroinflammation. With all the therapeutic attempts targeting these biomarkers having been unsuccessful, the understanding of early mechanisms involved in the pathology is of paramount importance. Dopaminergic system involvement in AD has been suggested, particularly through the appearance of dopaminergic dysfunction-related neuropsychiatric symptoms and an overall worsening of cognitive and behavioral symptoms. In this study, we reported an early dopaminergic dysfunction in a mouse model presenting both amyloid and Tau pathology. 3xTg-AD mice showed an increase of postsynaptic D2/3R receptors density in the striatum and D2/3-autoreceptors in SN/VTA cell bodies. Functionally, a reduction of anxiety-like behavior, an increase in locomotor activity and D2R hyper-sensitivity to quinpirole stimulation have been observed. In addition, microglial cells in the striatum showed an early inflammatory response, suggesting its participation in dopaminergic alterations. These events are observed at an age when tau accumulation and Aβ deposits in the hippocampus are low. Thus, our results suggest that early dopaminergic dysfunction could have consequences in behavior and cognitive function, and may shed light on future therapeutic pathways of AD.www.nature.com
