Publisher Correction: Dynamics of moisture diffusion and adsorption in plant cuticles including the role of cellulose
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25225-y, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 10. The term at the end of the denominator was presented as a product rather than a fraction, and incorrectly read:. $${\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}(z,t)=\frac{{\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{SC}}}}}}}\,{\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}\,K\,c}{({c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}}-K\,c)(1+K\,({\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}-1)\,c{c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}})},\,0 \, < \,...www.nature.com
