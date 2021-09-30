Why Amazon Studios suffered rare drought at the Emmys

EXCLUSIVE: Brave director Mark Andrews and his former Pixar colleague Andrew Gordon have teamed up with Israeli producer Oded Turgeman to develop an animated fantasy drama that is in the works at Fox. The network has closed a script deal, including back-up script, for Hawkmaster from the trio. The project is set in a fantasy world, where Knights ride giant Birds of Prey, and Kess, a young woman who has always dreamed of flying, encounters a mysterious Hawk without its rider and soon finds herself caught up in a dangerous plot to kill the Queen. With the help of the Four Winds,...

