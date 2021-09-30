Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Luteinizing hormone and chorionic gonadotropin are glycoprotein hormones that are related to follicle-stimulating hormone and thyroid-stimulating hormone1,2. Luteinizing hormone and chorionic gonadotropin are essential to human reproduction and are important therapeutic drugs3,4,5,6. They activate the same G-protein-coupled receptor, luteinizing hormone–choriogonadotropin receptor (LHCGR), by binding to the large extracellular domain3. Here we report four cryo-electron microscopy structures of LHCGR: two structures of the wild-type receptor in the inactive and active states; and two structures of the constitutively active mutated receptor. The active structures are bound to chorionic gonadotropin and the stimulatory G protein (Gs), and one of the structures also contains Org43553, an allosteric agonist7. The structures reveal a distinct ‘push-and-pull’ mechanism of receptor activation, in which the extracellular domain is pushed by the bound hormone and pulled by the extended hinge loop next to the transmembrane domain. A highly conserved 10-residue fragment (P10) from the hinge C-terminal loop at the interface between the extracellular domain and the transmembrane domain functions as a tethered agonist to induce conformational changes in the transmembrane domain and G-protein coupling. Org43553 binds to a pocket of the transmembrane domain and interacts directly with P10, which further stabilizes the active conformation. Together, these structures provide a common model for understanding the signalling of glycoprotein hormone receptors and a basis for drug discovery for endocrine diseases.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO