Snohomish County, WA

Family and kid-friendly events around Snohomish County

By Herald Staff, Life, Go-See-Do
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe listings include zoos, aquariums, museums, ice-skating rinks, shows and special walks. Halloween map: Brandi Smith is again making a Snohomish County map of Halloween trick-or-treating and spooky decorations this year. The Arlington resident plans to share the Google map on Facebook on Oct. 22 to help families plan a route that follows COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. More than 180 addresses have already been added to the map. Submit your home address via forms.gle/saDuFtcHX1Fotxzc9. Check out the Halloween Trick or Treat Map Facebook event at fb.me/e/d7FBMcYV5.

