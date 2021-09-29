611 1/2 Queen, Yakima, WA 98902

Investment Opportunity! This home is waiting for the new owners to complete the remodel. Home had some fire damage in the attic. The trusses have had additional supports added but work needs to be completed. Updated electrical panel and wiring, new kitchen cabinets (need to be installed), new bathroom, new flooring, and mini split heating unit are an added bonus in this home. Buyer to verify square footage of the home to their satisfaction. Selling 'AS-IS'.