CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

611 1/2 Queen, Yakima, WA 98902

Yakima Herald Republic
 7 days ago

Investment Opportunity! This home is waiting for the new owners to complete the remodel. Home had some fire damage in the attic. The trusses have had additional supports added but work needs to be completed. Updated electrical panel and wiring, new kitchen cabinets (need to be installed), new bathroom, new flooring, and mini split heating unit are an added bonus in this home. Buyer to verify square footage of the home to their satisfaction. Selling 'AS-IS'.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Yakima, WA
Real Estate
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy