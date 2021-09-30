Watauga County wreck reports

The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County. A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:06 p.m. in the parking area of the Cottages of Boone near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Mini, driven by Kyle Mohler, was backing out of a parking space in the parking area. A 2014 Honda, driven by Madelyn Hamrick, was traveling north in the parking area. The Honda struck the Mini as Mohler backed out in front of Hamrick. After impact, both vehicles came to a controlled rest in the parking area. The estimated costs of damages were $250 to the Mini and $750 to the Honda. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Mohler was issued a citation for unsafe movement.