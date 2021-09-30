High Country Oktoberfest raises money for High Country organizations

BOONE — More than 1,100 people celebrated Oktoberfest at Appalachian Mountain Brewery on Sept. 25 raising $5,000 money for seven organizations in the High Country. The organizations — MountainTrue, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Appalachian Theatre, Harvest House, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, OASIS and Watauga Arts Council — were each represented at the festival. Each organization hosted a family-friendly activities offered insight into the charitable work going on in the community.