Salem, MA

5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including King Richard’s Faire And The Salem Zombie Walk

By Magdiela Matta Twitter
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe air is starting to feel crisp and all of my favorite fall menu items are back at coffee shops: pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cream cheese muffins and maple soy lattes. This week, we enter October! (Prime pumpkin month.) In my opinion, the best time to take part in fall activities is the beginning of the month — it’s not too cold. This weekend, our event picks include a zombie walk in historic Salem, an opera based on true events, a comedic play, a celebratory concert and King Richard’s Faire.

