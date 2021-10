The Lady Lakers soccer team played host to the Lake Michigan Red Hawks Saturday dropping a 4-1 decision. With the loss, the Lakers fall to 5-5 (3-5). This game started quickly as the Red Hawks Maggie Berridge struck just one minute into the match. Lakeland's Molly Vitcusky (St. Peter's HS) would answer for Lakeland just 30 seconds later as she converted a beautiful cross from Makayla Bolon (Lawrence School). The game would remain tied until the 28th minute when the Red Hawks netted the eventual game winning goal from Alyssa Krenek. The Red Hawks would add two more in the second half to seal the game.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO