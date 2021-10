BLAIRS, Va. — Blue Ridge Country Festival has been postponed to next year, according to an email sent to ticketholders Monday evening. "At the request of health officials, Blue Ridge Country Festival slated for Oct. 1-3, 2021, will be postponed to May 13-15, 2022, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the email reads. "We thank you for your continued support of the festival and look forward to an incredible first annual event in 2022."

