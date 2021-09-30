CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, CT

Seasonal Updates from Beach & Recreation

zip06.com
 5 days ago

The Madison Beach & Recreation Commission thanks Madison residents for an enjoyable and successful beach season. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, more than 7,000 season parking passes and 1,500 daily guest passes were purchased by Madison residents. In addition, we were pleased to welcome 750 vehicles with non-resident daily passes over the course of the season. The number of times that our beach parking lots were full and needed to close was small, and in most cases the lots were able to reopen in a short time.

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
Madison, CT
Lifestyle
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Cancer#Seasonal Updates#Beach Recreation#Town Departments#The Town Campus Gym
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy