Seasonal Updates from Beach & Recreation

The Madison Beach & Recreation Commission thanks Madison residents for an enjoyable and successful beach season. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, more than 7,000 season parking passes and 1,500 daily guest passes were purchased by Madison residents. In addition, we were pleased to welcome 750 vehicles with non-resident daily passes over the course of the season. The number of times that our beach parking lots were full and needed to close was small, and in most cases the lots were able to reopen in a short time.