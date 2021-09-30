CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual hiring event for manufacturing jobs on Oct. 8

By Milton Courier Staff
hngnews.com
 5 days ago

Several southwest Wisconsin employers will take part in a manufacturing-specific virtual hiring event set for 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Oct. 8. Job seekers can meet virtually with multiple local manufacturers in a variety of industries represented by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.

