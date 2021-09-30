Virtual hiring event for manufacturing jobs on Oct. 8
Several southwest Wisconsin employers will take part in a manufacturing-specific virtual hiring event set for 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Oct. 8. Job seekers can meet virtually with multiple local manufacturers in a variety of industries represented by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.www.hngnews.com
Comments / 0