Jalen Hurts' pass charts under Nick Sirianni might as well be sponsored by Dunkin' Donuts because there is a big hole in the middle of them. You don't need Alec Halaby to see the glaring omission on those charts through the first two weeks of the Eagles' regular season, because the Eagles' VP of football operations and strategy, as well as the leader of the team's analytics department, can certainly see what is so evident.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO