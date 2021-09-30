CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Whole-genome sequencing reveals the effect of vaccination on the evolution of Bordetella pertussis

By Yinghua Xu
 6 days ago

The original version of this Article contains an error in the spelling of the author Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela which is incorrectly given as Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksila. These authors contributed equally: Yinghua Xu, Bin Liu and Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela. Key Laboratory of the Ministry of Health for Research on Quality and Standardization of Biotech...

Author Correction: The Cardamine enshiensis genome reveals whole genome duplication and insight into selenium hyperaccumulation and tolerance

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00286-x Published online 10 August 2021. In the original publication of this article1 one of the author’s name was incorrect. In this correction article, the correct and incorrect name are indicated. Previous incorrect name:. Hongqin Ying. Corrected name:. Hongqing Yin. Previous incorrect name:. These authors contributed equally: Chuying Huang, Hongqin...
Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
Author Correction: Areas of global importance for conserving terrestrial biodiversity, carbon and water

In the version of this Article initially published, an error appeared in the spelling of the thirteenth author’s name. Specifically, author Dmitry Schepaschenko’s name initially appeared as “Dmitry Schepashenko.” This has now been corrected in the online version of the Article. Biodiversity and Natural Resources Program (BNR), International Institute for...
Lu Feng
Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
Author Correction: Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 infection

In the initial published version of this article, there was an error in the first affiliation. The correct first affiliation is “Department of Cell Biology and Department of Cardiology of the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusions of this work.
Author Correction: The mitochondrial genome encodes abundant small noncoding RNAs

It has been brought to our attention that our paper1 published in Cell Research in 2013 contains duplicated panels in Fig. 3A (H-X1_30-51 and mmu-let-7d). By examining the lab records, we found that the gel image of H-X1_30-51 appeared to be used as a place holder for mmu-let-7d (the loading control) when the original figure was first assembled. Unfortunately, it was never replaced by the real mmu-let-7d gel image. We repeated the PCR assays and added the mmu-let-7d gel image to the corrected Fig. 3A. This correction does not affect the major findings and conclusions of this work. We apologize for this oversight.
#Evolution#Bordetella Pertussis#Beijing#Lichan Wang#Nankai University#Turku University#Ministry Of Education#Hongda Street#Finland Qiushui
Author Correction: The effect of biologically active compounds in the mucus of slugs Limax maximus and Arion rufus on human skin cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98183-6, published online 21 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Anna Leśków, Małgorzata Tarnowska, Izabela Szczuka & Dorota Diakowska which were incorrectly given as Leśków Anna, Tarnowska Małgorzata, Szczuka Izabela & Diakowska Dorota respectively. The original...
Author Correction: DOME: recommendations for supervised machine learning validation in biology

In the version of this Comment initially published, an error appeared in the “Specificity” equation displayed in the middle-right panel of Fig. 2. Originally reading “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}} + {{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}\)”, the equation has been corrected to read: “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}} + {{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}\)”. The error has been corrected in the online version of the Article.
Genomics reveals a simple cause for newborns’ complex illness

Some 3% of babies are born with missing or unusually shaped body parts. The origins of most such disabilities are mysterious, but researchers have now traced a congenital syndrome that causes changes in multiple organs to a deficiency in a single protein1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal...
Author Correction: Acupuncture elicits neuroprotective effect by inhibiting NAPDH oxidase-mediated reactive oxygen species production in cerebral ischaemia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep17981, published online 10 December 2015. This Article contains errors. Data presented in Figure 1A was previously reported by the authors in Figure 1A of Reference1, which is not cited in the Article. Reference. Wang, X.-R., Shi, G.-X., Yang, J.-W., Yan, C.-Q., Lin, L.-T., Du, S.-Q.,...
Finland
Beijing, CN
Author Correction: Current biological approaches for management of crucifer pests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91088-4, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Reference 122 was omitted, and is listed below. Shah, F. M. et al. Field evaluation of synthetic and neem-derived alternative insecticides in developing action thresholds against cauliflower pests. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1-13...
Evolutionary study of maize dwarf mosaic virus using nearly complete genome sequences acquired by next-generation sequencing

Next-generation sequencing is a robust approach to sequence plant virus genomes in a very short amount of time compared to traditional sequencing methods. Maize dwarf mosaic virus (MDMV) is one of the most important plant viruses worldwide and a significant threat to maize production. In this study, we sequenced 19 MDMV isolates (10 from Johnsongrass and 9 from maize) collected in Oklahoma and Missouri during 2017–2019 using Illumina sequencing and determined the genetic diversity. Sequence reads were assembled and 19 nearly complete genome sequences of MDMV isolates were obtained. Phylogenetic analysis based on complete genomes nucleotide and amino acid sequences revealed two main clusters and a close evolutionary relationship among 19 MDMV isolates. Statistical analysis of individual genes for site-specific selection revealed that all genes are under negative selection. The fixation index (FST) analysis of the MDMV isolates revealed no gene flow between the two main phylogenetic clusters, which emphasizes the divergence of MDMV isolates from the USA. Among the USA MDMV isolates, the mean genetic distance (d) and nucleotide diversity ((π) were highest in the P1 gene coding region. This is the first detailed study on the evolutionary relationship of MDMV isolates based on the nearly complete genome analysis from maize and Johnsongrass.
Author Correction: Ultrasensitive detection of circulating tumour DNA via deep methylation sequencing aided by machine learning

In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the formulation of the Competing interests statement and an omission in the Acknowledgements section. Specifically, in the Competing interests statement, the text “X.G. is a consultant for Burning Rock Biotech” has been removed. Xin Guo was not operating in a personal consultant capacity for Burning Rock Biotech for the work presented in this Article. Her contributions were strictly to the scientific endeavor, with no overlap with Burning Rock Biotech. However, Burning Rock Biotech has provided general gift funding to the University of California at Berkeley, Guo’s institution, that is not attached to any particular research project. Thus, the Acknowledgements section has been amended to include the following text: “We acknowledge research funding, not attached to this study or to any research project or collaboration, from Burning Rock Biotech to the University of California at Berkeley.”
Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
Author Correction: Dynamic regulation of the cholinergic system in the spinal central nervous system

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72524-3, published online 18 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Mohamad Rima, Yara Lattouf, Maroun Abi Younes, Erika Bullier, Pascal Legendre, Jean-Marie Mangin & Elim Hong which were incorrectly given as M. Rima, Y. Lattouf, M. Abi Younes, E. Bullier, P. Legendre, J. M. Mangin & E. Hong.
Author Correction: The lengths of trachea and main bronchus in Chinese Shanghai population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81744-0, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Material and Methods section under subheading ‘Study population’,. “Therefore, 153 adult patients were eligible for evaluation in the study, including 71 patients with unilateral mild pneumonia, 60 patients with pulmonary...
Author Correction: MDM4 inhibition: a novel therapeutic strategy to reactivate p53 in hepatoblastoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82542-4, published online 03 February 2021. Rohit K. Srivastava was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “Author contributions S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., S.F.S., and S.A.V. designed experiments. S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., Z.C., A.P.S., R.K.S., A.M.I., S.R.L.,...
Molecular basis of a bacterial-amphibian symbiosis revealed by comparative genomics, modeling, and functional testing

The molecular bases for the symbiosis of the amphibian skin microbiome with its host are poorly understood. Here, we used the odor-producer Pseudomonas sp. MPFS and the treefrog Boana prasina as a model to explore bacterial genome determinants and the resulting mechanisms facilitating symbiosis. Pseudomonas sp. MPFS and its closest relatives, within a new clade of the P. fluoresens Group, have large genomes and were isolated from fishes and plants, suggesting environmental plasticity. We annotated 16 biosynthetic gene clusters from the complete genome sequence of this strain, including those encoding the synthesis of compounds with known antifungal activity and of odorous methoxypyrazines that likely mediate sexual interactions in Boana prasina. Comparative genomics of Pseudomonas also revealed that Pseudomonas sp. MPFS and its closest relatives have acquired specific resistance mechanisms against host antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), specifically two extra copies of a multidrug efflux pump and the same two-component regulatory systems known to trigger adaptive resistance to AMPs in P. aeruginosa. Subsequent molecular modeling indicated that these regulatory systems interact with an AMP identified in Boana prasina through the highly acidic surfaces of the proteins comprising their sensory domains. In agreement with a symbiotic relationship and a highly selective antibacterial function, this AMP did not inhibit the growth of Pseudomonas sp. MPFS but inhibited the growth of another Pseudomonas species and Escherichia coli in laboratory tests. This study provides deeper insights into the molecular interaction of the bacteria-amphibian symbiosis and highlights the role of specific adaptive resistance toward AMPs of the hosts.
