Author Correction: Whole-genome sequencing reveals the effect of vaccination on the evolution of Bordetella pertussis
The original version of this Article contains an error in the spelling of the author Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela which is incorrectly given as Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksila.
