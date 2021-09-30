CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

By Xiao Hu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Graphene: 'Miracle material' singled out for COVID conspiracies

Graphene, a Nobel Prize-awarded material with promising applications for greener energy and nanomedicine, has been the topic of much disinformation by coronavirus anti-vaxxers claiming it can be used to "magnetize" and "control" people. What is graphene?. Often referred to as a "miracle material," graphene is one of the world's strongest...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Automated predictive analytics tool for rainfall forecasting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95735-8, published online 06 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Maulin Raval was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Houston, Victoria, USA’. In addition, Pavithra Sivashanmugam, Vu Pham and Yun Wan were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qam#Graphene#Scientific Reports#Conversions#Experimental Setup#Wuhan University#Mengqi Zeng Lei Fu#Peking University#Kaiheng Zou Fan Zhang
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lipoarabinomannan antigenic epitope differences in tuberculosis disease subtypes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70669-9, published online 18 August 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Fahad M Alsaab which was incorrectly given as Fahad Alsaab. Additionally, the Affiliations given for author Fahad M. Alsaab were incomplete. The correct affiliations are...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The mitochondrial genome encodes abundant small noncoding RNAs

It has been brought to our attention that our paper1 published in Cell Research in 2013 contains duplicated panels in Fig. 3A (H-X1_30-51 and mmu-let-7d). By examining the lab records, we found that the gel image of H-X1_30-51 appeared to be used as a place holder for mmu-let-7d (the loading control) when the original figure was first assembled. Unfortunately, it was never replaced by the real mmu-let-7d gel image. We repeated the PCR assays and added the mmu-let-7d gel image to the corrected Fig. 3A. This correction does not affect the major findings and conclusions of this work. We apologize for this oversight.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current biological approaches for management of crucifer pests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91088-4, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Reference 122 was omitted, and is listed below. Shah, F. M. et al. Field evaluation of synthetic and neem-derived alternative insecticides in developing action thresholds against cauliflower pests. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1-13...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techxplore.com

Novel beamforming network solution for single layer printed circuit board implementation

Wireless technology enables radio and satellite communication. Central to these systems are antennas that can transmit and receive signals. As the scope of wireless technology continues to grow, the next generation of wireless systems requires multibeam antennas that are capable of efficiently handling multiple beams. To maintain stable and reliable connections between transmitters and receivers, these multibeam antennas use beamforming networks (BFNs) like the Butler and Nolen matrices. These BFNs control and direct output signals using a combination of electrical components including phase shifters and directional couplers. The type of BFNs used determines the structure of the circuit and the number of layers the circuit would need to generate a certain number of beams.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: The lengths of trachea and main bronchus in Chinese Shanghai population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81744-0, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Material and Methods section under subheading ‘Study population’,. “Therefore, 153 adult patients were eligible for evaluation in the study, including 71 patients with unilateral mild pneumonia, 60 patients with pulmonary...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Achieving stable Na metal cycling via polydopamine/multilayer graphene coating of a polypropylene separator

Sodium metal batteries are considered one of the most promising low-cost high-energy-density electrochemical energy storage systems. However, the growth of unfavourable Na metal deposition and the limited cell cycle life hamper the application of this battery system at a large scale. Here, we propose the use of polypropylene separator coated with a composite material comprising polydopamine and multilayer graphene to tackle these issues. The oxygen- and nitrogen- containing moieties as well as the nano- and meso- porous network of the coating allow cycling of Na metal electrodes in symmetric cell configuration for over 2000 h with a stable 4 mV overpotential at 1 mA cm−2. When tested in full Na || Na3V2(PO4)3 coin cell, the coated separator enables the delivery of a stable capacity of about 100 mAh g−1 for 500 cycles (90% capacity retention) at a specific current of 235 mA g−1 and satisfactory rate capability performances (i.e., 75 mAh g−1 at 3.5 A g−1).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrin β3/Akt signaling contributes to platelet-induced hemangioendothelioma growth

Additionally, an incorrect email address for author Xiao-Ming Chen is quoted. Correspondence and requests for materials should be addressed to cxm@wmu.edu.cn. These authors contributed equally: Rui Gu and Xin Sun. Institute of Inflammation and Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, Wenzhou, China. Rui Gu, Yijie Chi, Qishuang...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 infection

In the initial published version of this article, there was an error in the first affiliation. The correct first affiliation is “Department of Cell Biology and Department of Cardiology of the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusions of this work.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers propose one-step strategy to synthesize graphene-based composite phase change materials

Graphene-based composite phase change materials (PCMs) exhibit great potential in the field of solar-thermal energy conversion and storage. Current synthesis methods of the graphene-based composite PCMs usually involve multi-step processes that are generally complicated, time- and energy-consuming, hindering its further practical application. Recently, Prof. Shi Quan's group from the Dalian...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic regulation of the cholinergic system in the spinal central nervous system

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72524-3, published online 18 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Mohamad Rima, Yara Lattouf, Maroun Abi Younes, Erika Bullier, Pascal Legendre, Jean-Marie Mangin & Elim Hong which were incorrectly given as M. Rima, Y. Lattouf, M. Abi Younes, E. Bullier, P. Legendre, J. M. Mangin & E. Hong.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy