The stirring overture to Weber's comic opera Oberon opens with solo horn calls and uses high winds to depict important characters, a practice that had a profound influence on Wagner. Similarly, Joan Tower uses the low register of the flute to open her 1989 concerto, which features a giant tug-o-war between flute and chamber orchestra, climaxing in virtuosic flute arpeggios and scales.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO