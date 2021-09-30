Elkmont High School receives grant for new weight room

Elkmont High School recently received a $20,000 grant from Republican Alabama State Rep. Danny Crawford and Alabama Republican State Sen. Tim Melson to install a new weight room.

Elkmont is still seeking an additional $10,000 for the weight room to get the project started in what Elkmont head football coach Michael Pendergrast hopes to be in place beginning the fall of 2022.

“This was priority No. 1 for me. This is where your program lives and dies, in the weight room,” he said. “When I took the job, I knew we were behind on strength, accountability and hard work. These were, and still are, my focus areas.”

Pendergrast said he found out back in June about the potential of a new weight room after Melson and Crawford had in-person meetings with the staff and kids.

“We just reached out and asked if they would be willing to help, and they gladly responded,” he said. “They asked how much we needed and responded with how much they would give.”

For Crawford and Melson, who both represent Elkmont's district, it was an easy sell.

“They (Elkmont) made a request. As legislators, we looked at things like what are they doing to raise the money themselves,” Crawford said. “We want people who are receiving grants to have skin in the game and show that they're making every effort to get something accomplished.”

This is Pendergrast's first year, and wins have been difficult to come by so far with a record of 0-6. But he believes a big step in the right direction will come with having a new weight room, not just for the football teams, but all of the student-athletes at Elkmont.

“We hope that it will inspire other kids in the hallway to come out and play sports. We also hope that it will create a better atmosphere for our student-athletes to be able to work out,” Pendergrast said. “Two years from now we expect to see a larger turnout in student-athletes utilizing the weight facility.”

With a new weight room scheduled to be put in place, he couldn't be more excited for the future.

“When I came to my interview, Principal (Elizabeth) Cantrell showed me around all the facilities. As I was looking, I was seeing what it could be instead of what it was,” Pendergrast said. “I believe you have to have a vision as a leader, and these kids deserve something to be proud of.”

Pendergrast said some of the weight room equipment is 20 years old.

But with the grant dollars and community support, Pendergrast believes things are heading in the right direction. Even now, with his team, he couldn't be prouder of the effort.

“I have been really impressed by the younger guys and the dedication they have shown throughout the year,” he said. “Although there has not been much success, they have kept their minds on the future and have stayed motivated. Their effort has been unbelievable, and we're 0-6.”

With four games remaining of the schedule, whether that produces wins or not, Pendergrast just wants to see that “unbelievable” effort continue.

“Our goal is to compete as hard as we can every game. The first six opponents have had a combined record of 31-6 and have beat up on each other,” he said. “The next four have a combined record of 6-16, so we are reaching our easier half of the schedule, and we are hoping we can find some kind of success over the next four weeks.”

Crawford has been impressed with Pendergrast and believes Elkmont football is under the right leadership now and going forward.

“I think he's a great coach. He's doing a wonderful job,” he said. “It's a process, they just got to do what they can do and get the kids stronger in the weight program. But I think they’ve got a great future.”