First Alert Forecast: tropics active to close September, open October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - September, the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season, will close on a stormy note here in 2021. Significant Hurricane Sam remains on-track to pass east of Bermuda this weekend; the Carolina Coast will feel its related swell, heavy surf, and rip currents in the early days of October. Newer Tropical Storm Victor will climb northward through the eastern Atlantic Ocean in the next five days with neither direct nor indirect impacts for the Carolinas.