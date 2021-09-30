CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Deeney admits he was HUNGOVER for Walsall trial that propelled him into professional football in 2006... and he attended the session with his muddy boots in an Asda bag before having to borrow £20 to get home!

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Deeney has opened up on how a few boozy nights out almost cost him the trial that kickstarted his career in professional football. The 33-year-old, now at Birmingham City, was plying his trade as a builder back in 2006 when he was offered a trial with Walsall. Deeney had...

