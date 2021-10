Congressman Michael Waltz spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the latest on the infrastructure bill and how Speaker Pelosi has been playing a Ponzi scheme as she promised moderates one thing and then promised progressives another. Waltz says he knows Democrat moderates were expecting President Biden to use his political capital to get the progressives in line and get the infrastructure bill over the finish line. Waltz said the end result is Biden did not get progressives in line and the goal is to get a monster spending package passed as a Trojan horse to get high cost government programs in place which will be extremely hard for Republicans to remove when they get back into power.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO