Why Amazon Studios suffered rare drought at the Emmys

By WENDY LEE AND MEG JAMES
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Amazon Studios has typically hauled in the hardware on Hollywood awards nights, but not at the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Culver City studio came away empty-handed this month after entering the annual competition in television excellence with 19 nominations, including five in major Emmy categories. Archrival Netflix dominated the night with 44 trophies while Apple TV+ claimed 10 wins thanks mainly to its breakout comedy hit “Ted Lasso.”

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
Will ‘No Time to Die’ be first pandemic movie to open with $100 million at domestic box office?

So far during the Covid-19 pandemic, no film has opened with $100 million at the domestic box office. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” came close over the weekend by earning a whopping $90 million, outpacing previous U.S. record-holders “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9” ($70 million). Can United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die,” be the first to cross the $100 million mark domestically for its opening weekend? The long-delayed action flick has already amassed $119 million overseas. Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies...
RuPaul Inks Scripted TV Deal With Sony

RuPaul is diving head first into the scripted TV arena. The Drag Race mastermind has signed a first-look scripted TV deal with Sony Pictures TV and launched a production company, RuCo, tapping former State Street Pictures exec Jay Marcus to serve as head of film and TV. Under the new pact, RuCo will focus on queer, character-driven dramas, comedies and animated shows that feature RuPaul’s brand of positivity, empowerment, humor and music. “Not only I am thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward,”...
After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
Reaching pre-pandemic levels, 'Venom' debuts with $90.1M

Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been forecast to open with closer to half that total. But the film, which is playing exclusively in theaters, exceeded even the debut of the 2018 original. “Venom,” the “Spider-Man” offshoot that introduced Tom Hardy's parasitic alien symbiote, launched with $80.3 million. Only 2019's “Joker” ($96.2...
Amazon Studios & Howard University Announce 3rd Year For Howard Entertainment Program

Amazon Studios and Howard University have once again banded together for the Howard Entertainment program. The effort is meant to diversify the entertainment industry by creating a pipeline for Black and other underrepresented students into its ranks, according to a statement from the partners. This marks the program’s third year. The window for applications opened today. The program is divided into two parts: a spring semester wherein students take courses related to the business and a summer semester that sees them working in the field via an internship. Students may focus on film and TV, public relations, business, law, fine arts,...
I can’t escape the Billie Eilish Amazon Echo Studio, or Amazon for that matter

Amazon recently released a new version of its Echo Studio speaker featuring a design of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever album artwork. While I won’t knock Eilish for getting her bag, the speaker is a whopping $229.99 — and I don’t think it’s worth it. Instead, buy a regular Amazon Echo Studio and use the rest of the money on a poster or merchandise item that will outlive a device that will eventually be replaced with something newer and better.
For Hispanic Heritage Month, Amazon Studios Presents ‘Voices/Voces’

Actors John Leguizamo and Laz Alonso and showrunner Gloria Calderón-Kellett will headline Amazon Studios’ “Voices/Voces: An Entertainment Celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.”. The virtual event commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month will take place on Sept. 30. “Voices/Voces” will present three panel discussions. Primetime Emmy winner Leguizamo (“When They See Us,” “Ice...
Why Amazon built a home robot

That no one has managed to crack the code beyond the wild success of robotic vacuums like the Roomba is not for lack of trying. To date, it’s largely been the realm of startups like Anki and Jibo (or the rare exception of the Bosch-created Kuri), but today, Amazon announced that it’s throwing its own tremendous resources behind the problem.
‘The Boys’ Spinoff Receives Series Order From Amazon Studios

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Amazon Studios has formally greenlit an untitled spinoff series from The Boys, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters to serve as executive producers and showrunners, Deadline has learned.
Why is Outlander leaving Amazon Prime Video UK?

You’ve heard the news that Outlander is leaving Amazon Prime Video UK for STARZPLAY. Why is this move happening? Here’s everything you need to know. When Variety announced that Outlander was leaving Amazon Prime Video UK, there was understandably some anger from UK fans. The show is moving to STARZPLAY, which makes sense for STARZ, but it does mean an extra cost for viewers in the UK to watch their favorite show.
Netflix, HBO Max, and Why Emmy Awards Matter

Streaming services dominated the Emmy Awards. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) rise in the digital ad market is fueled by an increase in sponsored links atop search results. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser, with host Chris Hill, analyzes those stories and shares his thoughts on playing with house money.
An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
Eddie Murphy Signs Three Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Months after the highly anticipated “Coming 2 America” was released, Amazon announced its new partnership with Eddie Murphy. According to Variety, Eddie just landed a three-picture deal and first look with Amazon Studios. With this deal, Eddie will create three films for Amazon Studios”. “The pact calls for the comedian...
Why does Amazon make games?

When Amazon makes a new movie or TV show, the reason is pretty clear: the tech giant needs to build out its streaming service Prime Video. One of the best ways to do that is to make (or buy) exclusive series and films. But when Amazon develops a new video game, the reasons aren’t so clear. The company’s upcoming MMO, New World, isn’t exclusive to Amazon’s Luna cloud service or Twitch (which Amazon also owns). It’s a regular PC game you can buy on Steam.
Why the 2021 Emmys Are a Victory for New Hollywood

New Hollywood, represented by hybrid movie and television streaming services, won 71 Emmys. Netflix won 44 Emmys, including 44 for Netflix, which tied an all-time record. Netflix has been nominated for 54 Academy Awards, winning 15 – including seven in 2021. HBO Max, launched in 2020, won 19 Emmys –15 for HBO, and four for HBO Max. Netflix deserves its accolades, but never count out Apple TV is a triple threat: movies, television, and music. Amazon Prime Video has a Branding Problem; HBO Max is expected to win.
Why Amazon Isn't About to Buy Kohl's

News that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was planning to open its own department stores has led to speculation that it could take over Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). While the two companies have partnered together on accepting Amazon returns and adding Amazon shop-in-stores, an outright acquisition seems unlikely. In this episode of The Five, recorded on Aug. 23, Fool contributors Jeremy Bowman, Brian Withers, and Toby Bordelon explain why.
Shamier Anderson and Stephan James Ink First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James have struck a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, ahead of starring in the company’s upcoming series “Invasion” and “Beacon 23,” respectively. The two will develop and produce original television projects via their Bay Mills Studios production banner. Anderson and James’ banner joins other first-look deals struck by Boat Rocker, including Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly. “Shamier and Stephan are true creative forces,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen, Boat Rocker Media, and co-chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, in a statement. “As...
‘Blush’: How the Debut Short from Skydance Animation and Apple Found its Own Circle of Life

“Blush,” the debut short from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, is a semi-autobiographical work about love, loss, and healing from former Disney story artist Joe Mateo (who was behind the Emmy-winning “Prep & Landing”). A horticulturist-astronaut crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet and struggles to survive, only to be saved with the arrival of a bright, outgoing creature, who makes the planet bloom with succulent plants. All goes beautifully until tragedy strikes. “I lost my wife, Mary Ann, four and a half years ago from breast cancer, and I struggled to go back to work,” Mateo said. “But that...
