Intelsat’s bankruptcy judge rejects call for examiner

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Judge Keith Phillips, presiding over Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction, has rejected the call for an independent examiner to be brought in. The request was made by a small group of equity shareholders to investigate claims of potential mismanagement and other ways to bring in more money for creditors that they say the company has ignored.

