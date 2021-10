Manufacturers: KWC, Alborz, Fenos, Palermo, Pishineh, Vanitar. Text description provided by the architects. Kalbadi House is a residential project in the urban context of Garmsar. Construction criteria of 70% of the land surface, location, and development of neighborhoods are the most important factors in project mass production; But the designer has changed the way of massing in order to achieve a volumetric mass that answers the basic questions of the design. The main question of the plan is how to define an independent residential unit (house) based on urban criteria in an urban land (infill). In such a way that this house provides spatial capabilities for family life.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 HOURS AGO